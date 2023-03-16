Hoffenheim vs Hertha Berlin Prediction and Betting Tips | March 18, 2023

Hoffenheim take on Hertha Berlin at the Rhein-Neckar Arena in what should be a nail-biting Bundesliga relegation six-pointer on Friday (March 17).

Both sides, who have emerged as shock relegation candidates, will look to stop the rot and salvage their season. Hoffenheim hit a new low in what has been an abysmal Bundesliga campaign, as they fell to a 2-1 loss against Freiburg last Sunday (March 12).

Pellegrino Matarazzo’s side have now lost eight games across competitions and are winless in 11 outings, losing nine, since a 3-1 friendly win over Servette in January. Coming off a ninth-placed finish in the 2021-22 campaign, Hoffenheim are languishing at the bottom of the standings with just 19 points from 24 games.

Meanwhile, Hertha dropped two points in their race to beat the drop, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Mainz last time out. Sandro Schwarz’s side have now failed to win seven of their last nine games, losing six since the turn of the year.

With 21 points from 24 games, Hertha are 15th in the Bundesliga table, just one point above the danger zone.

Hoffenheim vs Hertha Berlin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 12 wins from their last 25 meetings, Hoffenheim boast a superior record in the fixture.

Hertha have picked up seven wins in that period, while six games have ended all square.

Hoffenheim are unbeaten in seven of their last eight home games against Berlin, winning six.

Hertha have lost their last seven Bundesliga away games, a run that started with a 3-2 loss at Leipzig on October 15.

Hoffenheim vs Hertha Berlin Prediction

Hoffenheim and Hertha have endured a dreadful campaign as they find themselves in the relegation mix. With just two points separating them in the standings, they could take a cautious approach and force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Hoffenheim 1-1 Hertha Berlin

Hoffenheim vs Hertha Berlin Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in four of Hertha's last five games.)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in four of their last five meetings.)

