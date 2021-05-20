Hoffenheim vs Hertha Berlin prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Both Hoffenheim and Hertha Berlin will be aiming to maintain their unbeaten runs in the Bundesliga when they square off at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena on Saturday.

The hosts head into this tie off the back of a 1-1 draw against Arminia Bielefeld, while the visitors played out an uneventful goalless draw with Koln.

Hoffenheim failed to make it two wins from two games last time out when they were forced to share the spoils with Arminia Bielefeld.

In-form forward Andrej Kramaric gave Die Kraichgauer the lead after just five minutes, but Andreas Volgsammer restored parity in the 23rd minute.

The result extended Sebastian Hoeneb's men’s unbeaten run in the league to six games, with their last defeat coming in the 2-1 loss against Augsburg on April 3.

This decent run has seen Hoffenheim climb up to 11th place in the league standings, five points and three places above Saturday’s visitors.

The #Pressconference ahead of our match against Hertha will begin in a few minutes. As always, we will bring you the highlights right here 🎙️#TSGBSC pic.twitter.com/Vdx2FJ9I8a — TSG Hoffenheim EN (@tsghoffenheimEN) May 20, 2021

Hertha Berlin picked up their fifth draw in seven games when they were held goalless by Koln last Saturday.

They are currently on an eight-game unbeaten run and have picked up 14 points since March’s 2-0 defeat against Borussia Dortmund.

Pál Dárdai's men are currently seated in 14th place and will be aiming to leapfrog 12th-placed Augsburg and 13th-placed Mainz, who are both tied on 36 points.

Hoffenheim vs Hertha Berlin Head-To-Head

With 10 wins from their last 21 games against Hertha Berlin, Hoffenheim head into this tie with the upper hand in this fixture. The visitors have picked up six wins, while five games have ended in draws.

Hoffenheim could now grab a first league double over Hertha Berlin since 2010 after strolling to a comfortable 3-0 win back in January’s reverse fixture.

Hoffenheim Form Guide: D-W-D-W-D

Hertha Berlin Form Guide: D-W-D-W-D

Hoffenheim and Hertha Berlin Team News

Hoffenheim

The hosts have a lengthy absentee list, with the likes of Kevin Akpoguma, Christoph Baumgartner, Oliver Baumann, Håvard Nordtveit, Chris Richards, Konstantinos Stafylidis, Dennis Geiger, Ermin Bicakcic and Benjamin Hübner sidelined through injuries. Mijat Gačinović is suspended for this game, while Munas Dabbur is in Israel for personal reasons.

Injured: Kevin Akpoguma, Christoph Baumgartner, Oliver Baumann, Håvard Nordtveit, Chris Richards, Konstantinos Stafylidis, Dennis Geiger, Ermin Bicakcic and Benjamin Hübner

Suspended: Mijat Gačinović

Unavailable: Munnas Dabbur

Hertha Berlin

The injury-hit Hertha Berlin will once again rely on a few fringe players as Krzysztof Piatek, Jhon Cordoba, Matheus Cunha, Maximilian Mittelstädt, Sami Khedira, Matteo Guendouzi and Luca Netz are sidelined with injuries. Jordan Torunarigha will also sit out this game due to a one-match suspension, while Rune Jarstein is in isolation from COVID-19.

Injured: Krzysztof Piatek, Jhon Cordoba, Matheus Cunha, Maximilian Mittelstädt, Sami Khedira, Matteo Guendouzi, Luca Netz

Suspended: Jordan Torunarigha

COVID-19: Rune Jarstein

Hoffenheim and Hertha Berlin Predicted XI

Hoffenheim (4-2-3-1): Philipp Pentke; Pavel Kaderabek, Kevin Vogt, Kevin Vogt, Ryan Sessegnon; Diadie Samassekou, Florian Grillitsch; Robert Skov, Sebastian Rudy, Andrej Kramaric; Ihlas Bebou

Hertha Berlin (3-4-2-1): Alexander Schwolow; Marton Dardai, Dedryck Boyata, Lukas Klunter, Marvin Plattenhardt; Santiago Ascacibar, Niklas Stark, Lucas Tousart; Javairo Dilrosun, Jessic Ngankam, Nemanja Radonjic

Hoffenheim and Hertha Berlin Prediction

Both sides head into this game in similar form and we can expect an entertaining close to their Bundesliga campaign. The hosts have a stronger and more experienced crop of players in their squad and this could be a difference maker in this tie. We predict Hoffenheim will steal a narrow win in this one.

Prediction: Hoffenheim 2-1 Hertha Berlin