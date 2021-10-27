Hoffenheim vs Hertha Berlin prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Hoffenheim are set to play Hertha Berlin at the PreZero Arena on Friday in the Bundesliga.

Hoffenheim come into this game on the back of a 5-1 win over Marcel Rapp's Holstein Kiel in the second round of the DFB-Pokal. First-half own goals from veteran left-back Johannes van den Bergh and centre-back Hauke Wahl and second-half goals from young midfielder Angelo Stiller, Israeli striker Mu'nas Dabbur and Danish winger Jacob Bruun Larsen sealed the deal for Sebastian Hoeness' Hoffenheim.

Right-back Phil Neumann scored the consolation goal for Holstein Kiel.

Hertha Berlin, on the other hand, beat ten-man Preussen Munster 3-1 in the second round of the DFB-Pokal. Goals from Montenegro international Stevan Jovetic, Algerian attacker Ishal Belfodil and forward Marco Richter secured the win for Pal Dardai's Hertha Berlin.

Midfielder Thorben Deters scored the sole goal for Preussen Munster, who had midfielder Nicolai Remberg sent off late in the second-half.

Hoffenheim vs Hertha Berlin Head-to-Head

In 22 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Hoffenheim hold the clear advantage. They have won 11 games, lost six and drawn five.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the Bundesliga, with Hoffenheim beating Hertha Berlin 2-1. Second-half goals from Armenia international Sargis Adamyan and Croatian forward Andrej Kramaric ensured victory for Hoffenheim. Czech midfielder Vladimir Darida scored the goal for Hertha Berlin.

Hoffenheim form guide in the Bundesliga: L-W-L-W-D

Hertha Berlin form guide in the Bundesliga: W-W-L-L-W

Hoffenheim vs Hertha Berlin Team News

Hoffenheim

Hoffenheim boss Sebastian Hoeness will be unable to call upon the services of Bosnia and Herzegovina international Ermin Bicakcic and young midfielder Marco John. There are doubts over the availability of centre-back Benjamin Hubner, Austrian midfielder Christoph Baumgartner, Norway international Havard Nordtveit and Czech right-back Pavel Kaderabek.

Injured: Marco John, Ermin Bicakcic

Doubtful: Pavel Kaderabek, Havard Nordtveit, Christoph Baumgartner, Benjamin Hubner

Suspended: None

Hertha Berlin

Meanwhile, Hertha Berlin will be without centre-back Jordan Torunarigha and right-back Lukas Klunter. There are doubts over the availability of centre-backs Niklas Stark, Marton Dardai and veteran Norwegian goalkeeper Rune Jarstein. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Pal Dardai is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Lukas Klunter, Jordan Torunarigha

Doubtful: Rune Jarstein, Marton Dardai, Niklas Stark

Suspended: None

Hoffenheim vs Hertha Berlin Predicted XI

Hoffenheim Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Oliver Baumann, Stefan Posch, Florian Grillitsch, Chris Richards, Kevin Akpoguma, Diadie Samassekou, Sebastian Rudy, Robert Skov, Jacob Bruun Larsen, Ihlas Bebou, Andrej Kramaric

Hertha Berlin Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alexander Schwolow, Peter Pekarik, Dedryck Boyata, Linus Gechter, Marvin Plattenhardt, Santiago Ascacibar, Suat Serdar, Myziane Maolida, Jurgen Ekkelenkamp, Maximilian Mittelstadt, Krzystof Piatek

Hoffenheim vs Hertha Berlin Prediction

Hoffenheim are currently 11th in the league table, one point behind 10th-placed Hertha Berlin. In Andrej Kramaric they boast one of the better forwards in the Bundesliga, while midfielder Diadie Samassekou has a high ceiling as well. They need to find form though, with only five points separating them from 16th-placed Augsburg.

Hertha Berlin, on the other hand, have invested heavily in recent years, with little to show for it. The likes of Krzystof Piatek and Santiago Ascacibar were rated highly a few years ago, but have stagnated now.

A close match is on the cards and a draw seems to be an ideal result.

Prediction: Hoffenheim 1-1 Hertha Berlin

Edited by Abhinav Anand