Hoffenheim vs Holstein Kiel Prediction and Betting Tips | August 24, 2024

Hoffenheim and Holstein Kiel kick off their Bundesliga campaign at the PreZero Arena on Saturday (August 24). Having gained promotion from the second tier last season, Marcel Rapp’s Holstein will make their first top-flight appearance.

Hoffenheim were spared their blushes in the DFB-Pokal opening round, as they beat amateur side Würzburger Kickers on penalties following a 2-2 draw. Head coach Pellegrino Matarazzo's side picked up 46 points to finish seventh last term to secure their spot in the UEFA Europa League group stage.

Meanwhile, Holstein enjoyed a remarkable 2023-24 campaign, securing promotion to the Bundesliga for the first time. Rapp’s men picked up 68 points to finish a point behind champions St. Pauli.

Holstein are coming off a resilient display in the DFB-Pokal, where they scored two late goals to secure a 3-2 comeback victory over third-tier side Alemannia Aachen.

Hoffenheim vs Holstein Kiel Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting between the two sides, with Hoffenheim winning 5-1 in the DFB-Pokal in October 2021.

Holstein have lost one of their last 12 competitive games, winning nine, since March.

Hoffenheim are unbeaten in four Bundesliga games, winning three, since a 3-0 defeat to Stuttgart on March 16.

Holstein are in a run of six competitive away wins, scoring 13 goals and keeping four clean sheets since a 2-2 draw with Hertha Berlin on March 1.

Hoffenheim vs Holstein Kiel Prediction

Having scraped through the opening round of the DFB-Pokal, Matarazzo will hope that his side produce a more impressive showing against an inexperienced Holstein side.

While the newcomers will look to show their mettle in their first Bundesliga game, expect Hoffenheim to come away with all three points at home.

Prediction: Hoffenheim 3-1 Holstein

Hoffenheim vs Holstein Kiel Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Hoffenheim to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of Hoffenheim’s last seven games,)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in Hoffenheim’s last 10 outings.)

