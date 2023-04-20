Hoffenheim vs Koln Prediction and Betting Tips | April 22nd 2023

Hoffenheim will welcome Koln to the Rhein-Neckar Arena in a mid-table Bundesliga clash on Saturday.

The hosts failed to make it four wins on the spin last week as they played out a 1-1 draw against league leaders Bayern Munich. Benjamin Pavard opened the scoring in the first half, which was canceled out by Andrej Kramarić's 71st-minute strike.

Koln are unbeaten in their last three league outings. After recording their first league win since February roughly a fortnight ago against Augsburg, they were held to a 1-1 draw in their previous outing by Mainz.

Ludovic Ajorque opened the scoring in the 17th minute and Dejan Ljubicic equalized for Koln in the 51st minute.

Hoffenheim vs Koln Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Western German rivals have crossed paths 28 times in all competitions since 2003. The hosts have a 13-8 lead in wins while seven games have ended in draws.

The hosts have opened up a significant lead in wins thanks to their impressive record in recent games against the visitors. They are undefeated against Koln since 2016, winning nine of the 11 games in that period.

Hoffenheim have won their last five league meetings against the visitors at home, scoring 21 goals while conceding just once. They have four clean sheets in that period.

Both teams have posted similar stats in the Bundesliga this season with the hosts narrowly outscoring the visitors 38-37. The visitors have the better defensive record, conceding one goal fewer (46) than the hosts.

The hosts have scored 50 goals in the German top flight against the visitors, the most they have scored against a single opponent in the Bundesliga.

Hoffenheim vs Koln Prediction

Die Kraichgauer have an impressive home record against the visitors and are unbeaten since 2015, though they suffered a loss in the DFB Pokal in 2016. They were winless in the league between September and March and have recorded back-to-back wins in their last two home games.

They have gone unbeaten in four games in the league for the first time this season and will be looking to extend that run to five games.

The Billy Goats have failed to score in six of their last nine away games in the league. They have also failed to score in three of their last four meetings against the hosts and might struggle in this match.

Both teams head into the game on unbeaten runs. Having drawn their previous meeting earlier this season, we expect them to play out a draw.

Prediction: Hoffenheim 1-1 Koln

Hoffenheim vs Koln Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Andrej Kramaric to score or assist any time - Yes

