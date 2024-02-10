Hoffenheim vs Koln Prediction and Betting Tips | February 11th 2024

Hoffenheim will entertain Koln at the Rhein-Neckar Arena in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

The hosts have yet to taste victory in the league since the winter break, and their last Bundesliga win came before seven games.

In their previous outing, they were held to a 2-2 away draw by Wolfsburg. Maximilian Beier and Grischa Prömel scored in the first and second half, respectively, but Lovro Majer bagged a brace after coming off the bench to help Wolfsburg earn a point from the match.

Meanwhile, Koln registered their first win of the year and returned to winning ways after six games last week. Eintracht Frankfurt had two players sent off in the second half, which helped Hoffenheim record a 2-0 home win. Faride Alidou broke the deadlock in the 67th minute, and Jan Thielmann doubled their lead in the 80th minute.

Hoffenheim vs Koln Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 30 times in all competitions thus far with their first meeting dating back to 2002 in the DFB-Pokal. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, with 14 wins to their name. The visitors have nine wins in this fixture, and seven games have ended in draws.

The visitors have just one win in their last 13 meetings against the hosts, with that triumph coming in the away game last season.

Hoffenheim avenged their loss with a 3-1 away win in the reverse fixture this season.

Just one of Koln's three wins this season have come in their travels. They have suffered defeats in six of their 10 away games this season.

The visitors have the worst attacking record in the Bundesliga this season, scoring just 14 goals in 20 games, with just five of them coming in their travels.

Hoffenheim vs Koln Prediction

Hoffenheim have endured a poor run of form in the Bundesliga, with just one win in 11 games since October. They are unbeaten in their last four home games, with three games in that period ending in draws. They have won nine of their last 11 meetings against the visitors, scoring at least thrice in seven games in that period.

They have also won five of their last six home meetings against their northern rivals, keeping four clean sheets, and are strong favorites. John Anthony Brooks will be suspended due to yellow card accumulation, while Florian Grillitsch returns from a suspension of his own.

Koln recorded their first win of the year last week, keeping just their third clean sheet of the campaign, and will look to build on that form. They are winless in their last three away games in the Bundesliga, failing to score twice while conceding five times, and might struggle here.

Head coach Timo Schultz remains without strikers Davie Selke and Luca Waldschmidt, while Justin Diehl is also sidelined with flu. So, they might struggle in the final third.

With that in mind and considering the recent struggles of the two teams, a low-scoring draw is likely to ensue.

Prediction: Hoffenheim 1-1 Koln

Hoffenheim vs Koln Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Andrej Kramaric to score or assist any time - Yes