Hoffenheim vs Mainz Prediction and Betting Tips | November 26th 2023

Hoffenheim and Mainz return to action in the German Bundesliga when they go head-to-head at the Rhein-Neckar Arena on Sunday.

Jan Siewert’s side have failed to pick up an away win in the league since April and will head into the weekend looking to end this dry spell.

Hoffenheim failed to find their feet in their last outing before the international break as they played out a 1-1 draw against Augsburg in the Bundesliga.

Pellegrino Matarazzo’s men have now gone three consecutive games without a win, claiming one draw and losing twice, including a 1-0 defeat against Borussia Dortmund in the DFB Pokal on November 1.

Despite their recent struggles, Hoffenheim are currently sixth in the Bundesliga standings, having picked up 19 points from 11 games.

Meanwhile, Mainz were denied successive wins for the first time since August as they were held to a goalless draw by Darmstadt last time out.

This followed an impressive 2-0 victory over RB Leipzig on November 4 which saw their 10-match winless run come to an end.

With seven points from 11 matches, Mainz are currently 16th in the Bundesliga table, one point behind 15th-placed Darmstadt who are just outside the danger zone.

Hoffenheim vs Mainz Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 13 wins from the last 33 meetings between the sides, Mainz holds a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Hoffenheim have picked up two fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

Mainz are without a win in their last 10 Bundesliga away matches, losing five and claiming five draws since April’s 3-0 victory at RB Leipzig.

Hoffenheim have lost their last three home games, conceding nine goals and scoring four since September’s 3-1 victory over Wolfsburg.

Hoffenheim vs Mainz Prediction

While Hoffenheim have struggled to grind out results at home of late, they will be backing themselves against a Mainz side who have not won an away game in the league in the last seven months. We predict a cagey affair at the Rhein-Neckar Arena, with the hosts claiming a narrow victory.

Prediction: Hoffenheim 2-1 Mainz

Hoffenheim vs Mainz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Hoffenheim to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of Hoffenheim’s last seven games)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in six of the hosts’ last seven outings)