Hoffenheim vs Mainz prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

The Bundesliga returns to action on Saturday with an enticing encounter between Hoffenheim and Mainz with the hosts looking to leapfrog the visitors in the table with a win.

Hoffenheim are ninth in the table, with four points from three matches played. Mainz are two spots ahead of them in seventh, courtesy of a tally of six points from three matches played.

The hosts succumbed to a 3-2 loss against Borussia Dortmund before the international break. Mu'nas Dabbur scored a 90th-minute equalizer for Hoffenheim, but Erling Haaland found the back of the net a minute later to hand Sebastian Hoeness' side a harsh defeat.

Mainz, meanwhile, are coming off a goalless draw against Karlsruher in a friendly game.

Hoffenheim vs Mainz Head-to-Head

Hoffenheim and Mainz have played 28 games against each other so far. Both teams have won 10 games each, while eight matches ended with the scores level.

The last meeting between the two sides ended in a 2-1 win for FSV Mainz.

Hoffenheim form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-L

Mainz form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-W

Hoffenheim vs Mainz Team News

Hoffenheim

Hoffenheim will be light at the back for Saturday's game as Ermin Bicakcic, Benjamin Hubner and Havard Nordtveit have all been ruled out.

Ihlas Bebou returns from injury this weekend and is expected to be on the bench for the game against Mainz.

Injured: Ermin Bicakcic, Benjamin Hubner, and Havard Nordtveit

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Mainz

Mainz were given a major boost ahead of Saturday's game as a host of players recovered from COVID-19 in the last few days.

Manager Bo Svensson will have nearly the whole squad at his disposal, with full-back Aaron Caricol the only absentee. He has been sidelined with a groin injury.

Injured: Aaron Caricol

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Hoffenheim vs Mainz Predicted XI

Hoffenheim Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Oliver Baumann; David Raum, Stefan Posch, Kevin Vogt, Kevin Akpoguma; Sebastian Rudy, Angelo Stiller; Jacob Bruun Larsen, Christoph Baumgartner, Andrej Kramaric; Munas Dabbur

Mainz Predicted XI (3-5-1-1): Robin Zentner (GK); Jeremiah St. Juste, Stefan Bell, Moussa Niakhate; Dominik Kohr, Aaron Martin, Anton Stach, Silvan Widmer; Jean-Paul Boetius; Jonathan Burkardt; Karim Onisiwo

Hoffenheim vs Mainz Prediction

Mainz have been in fine form lately and their attacking approach might help them salvage at least a draw on Saturday. Hoffenheim's defense has been shaky so far, and it is unlikely they will be able to make home advantage count.

We predict that the two sides will play out a draw.

Prediction: Hoffenheim 2-2 Mainz

