Hoffenheim vs Mainz prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2022-23

Hoffenheim will host Mainz at the PreZero Arena on Saturday afternoon in the sixth gameweek of the German Bundesliga.

The hosts have had mixed results in the league this season. They saw their good run of form come to an end last time out - getting beaten 1-0 by Borussia Dortmund - and were fortunate not to have lost by a larger margin.

Hoffenheim have picked up nine points from five games and sit seventh in the Bundesliga standings. They will now look to shake off their latest result and get their campaign back on track this weekend.

Mainz, meanwhile, have enjoyed a solid start to their campaign and will fancy their status as early title contenders. They returned to winning ways last week with a 1-0 away win over Borussia Monchengladbach, with Aaron Martin Caricol scoring the only goal of the game.

The visitors sit fifth in the league table just one point above their weekend opponents and will be looking to widen that gap on Saturday.

Hoffenheim vs Mainz Head-to-Head

There have been 30 meetings between Hoffenheim and Mainz. The hosts have won a third of those games, while Mainz have won 12. There have been eight draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash last season, which the 05ers won 2-0.

Hoffenheim Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-L

Mainz Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-D-W

Hoffenheim vs Mainz Team News

Hoffenheim

The hosts ave a fairly lengthy list of injured personnel. Philipp Pentke, Ihlas Bebou, Benjamin Hubner and Ermin Bicakcic are injured. Stanley N'Soki is struggling with a thigh injury and could miss out.

Injured: Philipp Pentke, Ihlas Bebou, Benjamin Hubner, Ermin Bicakcic

Doubtful: Stanley N'Soki

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Mainz

Marcus Ingvartsen has been ruled out with a knee injury, while Danny da Costa is a doubt.

Injured: Marcus Ingvartsen

Doubtful: Danny da Costa

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Hoffenheim vs Mainz Predicted XIs

Hoffenheim (3-4-3): Oliver Baumann; Ozan Kabak, Kevin Vogt, Kevin Akpoguma; Robert Skov, Grischa Promel, Dennis Geiger, Angelino; Christoph Baumgartner; Georginio Rutter, Andrej Kramaric

Mainz (3-4-2-1): Robin Zentner; Stefan Bell, Alexander Hack, Maxim Leitsch; Silvan Widmer, Dominik Kohr, Anton Stach, Aaron Martin; Jae-Sung Lee; Jonathan Burkardt, Karim Onisiwo

Hoffenheim vs Mainz Prediction

Hoffenheim's latest result ended a three-game winning streak, and they will look to bounce back here. They have won their two games at the PreZero Arena this season and will hope to maximise their home advantage against Mainz.

The visitors, meanwhile, have lost just one of their six games across competitions this season. They have won their last four on the road but may have to settle for a point on Saturday.

Prediction: Hoffenheim 1-1 Mainz

Edited by Bhargav