Hoffenheim vs Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | July 29th 2023

Hoffenheim and Rangers wrap up their preparations for the 2023-24 campaign on Saturday when they go head-to-head in a friendly at the Rhein-Neckar Arena.

Both sides have been unconvincing in pre-season and will head into the weekend looking to pick up a morale-boosting result.

Hoffenheim snapped their two-match losing streak last Saturday when they picked up a thrilling 4-2 victory over Feyenoord.

Pellegrino Matarazzo’s men have now won two of their four friendlies while suffering defeats against Elversberg and Strasbourg.

Hoffenheim begin the 2023-24 campaign with an away game against amateur side VfB Lubeck in the first round of the DFB Pokal.

They open the new Bundesliga season at home five days later, when they lock horns with Freiburg in a mouth-watering opening-day showdown.

Rangers, on the other hand, suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Greek outfit Olympiacos at the Ibrox Stadium on Wednesday.

Prior to that, Michael Beale’s side kicked off their pre-season friendlies with a 2-1 loss against Newcastle United on July 18, four days before claiming a 2-1 victory over Hamburger.

Rangers get their Scottish Premiership campaign underway on August 5, when they visit the Rugby Park to face Kilmarnock.

The Gers enjoyed a solid 2022-23 league campaign, where they finished as runners-up to winners Celtic after picking up 92 points from 38 matches.

Hoffenheim vs Rangers Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between Hoffenheim and Rangers, who will both be looking to begin their rivalry on a high.

Hoffenheim have won all but one of their last five games at the Rhein-Neckar Arena, with a 3-1 loss to Koln on April 22 being the exception.

The Scottish Premiership side are on a run of nine wins in their 11 away games this year while losing just two matches in that time.

Matarazzo’s men have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 11 matches across all competitions, stretching back to April’s 2-0 victory over Schalke.

Hoffenheim vs Rangers Prediction

With both sides ramping up preparations for the new season, we can expect an end-to-end affair at the Rhein-Neckar Arena. We predict the Bundesliga side will make use of their home advantage and claim a slender victory in this one.

Prediction: Hoffenheim 2-1 Rangers

Hoffenheim vs Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Hoffenheim to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in Rangers’ last seven matches)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in Hoffenheim’s last five outings)