Hoffenheim vs SC Freiburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Hoffenheim welcome Freiburg to the Rhein-Neckar Arena as part of the Bundesliga's opening round of fixtures for 2021.

With only two points separating the sides in the standings, the hosts can leapfrog their opponents with a victory.

However, it won't be easy considering Freiburg are unbeaten in five games, winning the last three.

Die Kraichgauer ended 2020 on a positive note, beating Borussia Monchengladbach on the road in the final game of the year.

Hoffenheim vs SC Freiburg Head-To-Head

In 23 games between the sides, Freiburg hold a narrow advantage with eight victories compared to Hoffenheim's six. Nine matches have ended all square.

Last season, Freiburg also completed a domestic double over Hoffenheim, winning 3-0 away and then 1-0 at home.

Hoffenheim Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-W-D

SC Freiburg Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-L

Hoffenheim vs SC Freiburg Team News

Hoffenheim

The hosts have a number of walking wounded ahead of this encounter. Kostas Stafylidis, Florian Grillitsch, and Ermin Bicakcic are out injured. Pavel Kaderabek and Benjamin Hubner are doubts for the clash. Central midfielder Dennis Geiger is suspended for the encounter due to accumulation of yellow cards.

Diadie Samassekou and Jacob Bruun Larsen are available again but may only make it to the bench.

Injured: Kostas Stafylidis, Florian Grillitsch, Ermin Bicakcic

Suspended: Dennis Geiger

Doubtful: Pavel Kaderabek and Benjamin Hubner

SC Freiburg

Freiburg will continue to be without Mark Flekken and Janik Haberer, both of whom have been out for several months due to injury. Roland Sallai has adductor problems and is unlikely to feature. Yannik Keitel is back in training and pushing for a start.

Injured: Mark Flekken and Janik Haberer

Doubtful: Roland Sallai

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

#Streich: "Roland #Sallai hatte Adduktorenprobleme. Aber jetzt ist er wieder beim Training dabei seit drei Tagen. Janik #Haberer und Yannik #Keitel trainieren auch wieder mit der Mannschaft." pic.twitter.com/315uCWFP1U — SC Freiburg (@scfreiburg) December 31, 2020

Hoffenheim vs SC Freiburg Predicted XI

Hoffenheim (4-2-3-1): Oliver Baumann; Stefan Posch, Kevin Vogt, Havard Nordtveit, Ryan Sessegnon; Mijat Gaćinović, Sebastian Rudy; Ihlas Bebou, Andrej Kramaric, Julian Baumgartner; Ishak Belfodil.

Freiburg (3-4-2-1): Florian Muller; Philipp Lienhart, Keven Schlotterbeck, Manuel Gulde; Jonathan Schmid, Baptiste Santamaria, Nicolas Hofler, Christian Gunter; Roland Sallai, Vincenzo Grifo; Lucas Holer.

Hoffenheim vs SC Freiburg Prediction

Both sides registered positive results before the winter break and will be hoping to start the new year on a similar note.

Even though this is not a high-profile clash, there are some excellent attacking players in both camps. The likes of Andrej Kramaric, Nils Petersen, and Vincenzo Grifo will keep fans entertained, and we can expect goals at both ends. We predict a high-scoring draw in this match.

Prediction: Hoffenheim 2-2 Freiburg