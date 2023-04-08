Hoffenheim vs Schalke Prediction and Betting Tips | April 9th 2023

Fifteenth-placed Hoffenheim will welcome 17th-placed Schalke to the Rhein-Neckar Arena in a clash between two teams from the bottom of the Bundesliga table.

The hosts have recorded back-to-back wins in their last two league games, which helped them climb out of the relegation zone. They overcame Werder Bremen 2-1 in their previous league outing thanks to quick-fire goals from Andrej Kramarić and Christoph Baumgartner.

Schalke have struggled in their recent league games and have gone winless in their last three games. In their first league game since the international break, they suffered their first defeat in nine games, falling to a 3-0 home loss to Bayer Leverkusen.

Hoffenheim vs Schalke Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Western German rivals have met 29 times in all competitions, with all but two meetings taking place in the Bundesliga. The hosts have a slightly better record in these games with 13 wins. The visitors are not far behind with nine wins and seven games have ended in draws.

The hosts are on a three-game winning run against the visitors, recording 5-1 and 3-0 wins when they met in the DFB Pokal and Bundesliga respectively in October.

The last four meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals, in which the hosts have recorded three wins and Schalke have come out on top once. Hoffenheim have outscored the visitors 12-7 in these games.

Schalke have failed to win 69 of their last 76 Bundesliga matches.

Hoffenheim have won five of their last six home matches against Schalke in all competitions. Schalke, on the other hand, have won only one of their last 14 Bundesliga away games against the hosts.

Hoffenheim have just one win in their last 10 home games in the league. Schalke have enjoyed an unbeaten run in their last four away games.

Hoffenheim vs Schalke Prediction

Die Kraichgauer have a solid home record against the visitors and are undefeated at Sunday's venue since 2016. They have seen an upturn in form and have won two games in a row after suffering seven consecutive defeats. They will be looking to make it three wins in a row.

Die Königsblauen have suffered just one defeat in the league since January and are unbeaten in their last four away games. Nonetheless, considering their poor record at Sunday's venue, we expect the hosts to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Hoffenheim 3-1 Schalke

Hoffenheim vs Schalke Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Hoffenheim

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Andrej Kramaric to score or assist any time - Yes

