Hoffenheim vs Schalke prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21 

Hoffenheim will look to extend their unbeaten run to five games when they welcome Schalke 04 to the Rhein-Neckar-Arena on Saturday.

The visitors have already been relegated from the Bundesliga and will now aim to go down with their heads held high.

Hoffenheim’s slight rejuvenation continued last week when they picked up a 1-1 draw away to Freiburg. They have now gone unbeaten for four games since their back-to-back defeats against Stuttgart, Mainz and Augsburg.

However, they have struggled to finish off games, picking up three draws from their last four matches.

Sebastian Hoeneb's men are currently 11th in the Bundesliga standings and will aim to finish the season in the top half of the table.

The #Pressconference ahead of our match against Schalke will begin in a few minutes. We will bring you the highlights right here 🎙️#TSGS04 pic.twitter.com/Pe4wDJGuVl — TSG Hoffenheim EN (@tsghoffenheimEN) May 6, 2021

Meanwhile, Schalke suffered another defeat last time out when they lost to fellow struggler Arminia Bielefeld.

In a game where Konigsblauen finished with 10 men, Fabian Klos’ 50th-minute strike was all that separated both sides as the hosts claimed a 1-0 win.

With just 13 points this season, Schalke have already been relegated, bringing an end to their 33-year stay in the German top flight.

They will now aim to go down with honor by putting on a string of impressive outings in the final four games of the season.

Hoffenheim vs Schalke Head-To-Head

The results of the last 26 meetings between the two sides have almost been split right down the middle. Hoffenheim picked up 10 wins, while Schalke claimed nine. The final seven games have ended all square.

Their last meeting came back in January, when Schalke cruised to a shock 4-0 win at the Veltins-Arena.

Hoffenheim Form Guide: L-D-D-W-D

Schalke Form Guide: L-L-W-L-L

Hoffenheim vs Schalke Team News

Hoffenheim

The hosts continue to endure an injury-plagued campaign, and head coach Dimitrios Grammozis will once again have to rely on a few fringe players.

Stefan Posch (hip), Chris Richards (hip), Marco John (leg), Sebastian Rudy (hip), Konstantinos Stafylidis (calf), Dennis Geiger (hamstring), Ermin Bicakcic (ACL) Benjamin Hubner (MCL) are all ruled out with injuries.

Injured: Stefan Posch, Chris Richards, Marco John, Sebastian Rudy, Konstantinos Stafylidis, Dennis Geiger, Ermin Bicakcic, Benjamin Hübner

Suspended: None

Schalke

The visitors have their own concerns as the likes of Benjamin Stambouli (Jaw), Omar Mascarell (hamstring), William (ACL), Levent Mercan (knee), Hamza Mendyl (ankle), Nassim Boujellab (tendon), Matija Nastasic (calf) and Kilian Ludewig (foot) are all sidelined with injuries.

19-year-old defender Malick Thiaw has been suspended after receiving his marching orders last time out. Salif Sane and Benjamin Stambouli will also sit out this clash as they are suspended due to accumulated yellow card bookings.

Injured: Benjamin Stambouli, Omar Mascarell, William, Levent Mercan, Hamza Mendyl, Nassim Boujellab, Matija Nastasic, Kilian Ludewig

Suspended: Malick Thiaw, Salif Sane, Benjamin Stambouli

Hoffenheim vs Schalke Predicted XI

Hoffenheim (4-2-3-1): Oliver Baumann, Pavel Kaderabek, Kevin Vogt, Chris Richards, Ryan Sessegnon, Diadie Samassekou, Florian Grillitsch, Robert Skov, Munas Dabbur, Andrej Kramaric, Ihlas Bebou

Schalke 04 (3-5-2): Ralf Fahrmann, Bastian Oczipka, Shkodran Mustafi, Timo Becker, Mehmet Aydin, Suat Serdar, Can Bozdogan, Vasilios Pavlidis, Sead Kolasinac, Amine Harit, Klaas-Jan Huntelaar.

Hoffenheim vs Schalke Prediction

Hoffenheim come into this tie in decent form and will aim to build on their recent run of results. We are backing them to claim all three points on Saturday as they take on an out-of-sorts Schalke side.

Prediction: Hoffenheim 2-0 Schalke