Hoffenheim vs Stuttgart Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th January 2023 

Hoffenheim host Stuttgart at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena in the Bundesliga on Tuesday, looking to arrest their losing run in the top-flight and return to winning ways.

With just 18 points in the bag from 16 matches, Die Kraichgauer are down in 13th position in the league, having won just five times.

Their last Bundesliga victory came against Schalke in October, sealing a 3-0 win at Gelsenkirchen, following which Andre Breitenreiter's side have failed to win their next six matches, losing five.

Hoffenheim have, in fact, lost each of their last four matches, including a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Union Berlin on Saturday on their return to action post the winter break.

Stuttgart, meanwhile, haven't covered themselves in glory either, collecting only 15 points from 16 games. They sit in 16th position in the top-flight table, battling relegation.

Pellegrino Matarazzo was given the boot in October after going the opening nine games of the campaign without a win, and Bruno Labbadia was appointed as the new permanent manager in December.

Hoffenheim vs Stuttgart Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Of the last 26 games, Stuttgart have won 12 times over Hoffenheim, while losing to the Blues on seven occasions.

Hoffenheim have won just one of their last five clashes with Stuttgart.

Hoffenheim and Stuttgart have scored a total of 17 goals in this fixture in their last five clashes, averaging over three per game.

Only two of their last eight clashes have ended in a draw - 1-1 in March 2019 and 3-3 November 2020.

After failing to win any of their opening nine games, Stuttgart have won thrice in their last seven Bundesliga games.

Hoffenheim vs Stuttgart Prediction

This is a tale of two struggling teams hovering near the relegation zone, so this might be a low-scoring affair with both teams cautious against losing once more.

Hoffenheim are on a bad run of form, coming into Tuesday on the back of four consecutive defeats, and it may seem like the odds are stacked against them here.

But Stuttgart's situation is much worse, despite posting slightly better results lately as compared to the opening few weeks of the 2022-23 Bundesliga season.

We don't expect a goal-fest in this one, with the teams likely to settle for a draw.

Prediction: Hoffenheim 1-1 Stuttgart

Hoffenheim vs Stuttgart Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

