Hoffenheim vs Stuttgart Prediction and Betting Tips | February 23rd 2025

Hoffenheim will host Stuttgart at the PreZero Arena on Sunday in the 23rd round of the 2024-25 Bundesliga campaign. The hosts will be looking to build on their last result and hopefully pull further clear of the relegation zone in the coming weeks.

Hoffenheim fought back from going a goal down in the seventh minute to pick up a solid 3-1 win over Werder Bremen last weekend. The hosts, who are now five points clear of the relegation zone, had an abysmal first half of the season and will be desperate to stay up by putting together a decent run of results.

Stuttgart are 18 points and eight places clear of Sunday's hosts despite suffering a disappointing 2-1 home loss to Wolfsburg last time out. The visitors, who started the year with four consecutive victories, have now lost four of their last six, with three of those defeats coming in the league, but they could return to the European qualification spots with a win on Sunday.

Hoffenheim vs Stuttgart Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met on 30 previous occasions going into this weekend’s clash. Hoffenheim have won eight of those games, 10 have ended in draws while Stuttgart have won the remaining 12.

Five of the last 10 editions of this fixture have ended in draws.

The hosts have won just two of their last 10 games in this fixture.

The visitors have an impressive goalscoring record in this fixture with 19 goals scored across the last 10 editions. They have, however, conceded 14 goals across the same period.

Die Kraichgauer have the joint-second worst defensive record in the German top flight with 45 goals conceded in just 22 games.

The Reds have scored 40 goals in the league so far. Only four teams in the division have scored more.

Hoffenheim vs Stuttgart Prediction

The hosts are slight underdogs going into the weekend and will need to be at their absolute best if they are to pick up all three points on Sunday. Die Kraichgauer have, however, been unconvincing at home all season and are unlikely to receive any boost from their home advantage.

Stuttgart have had their struggles of late but will hope their superior attacking and defensive numbers will be enough to earn them maximum points when they make the trip to Hoffenheim this weekend.

Prediction: Hoffenheim 1-2 Stuttgart

Hoffenheim vs Stuttgart Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Stuttgart to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in six of their last seven matchups)

