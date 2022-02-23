Hoffenheim vs Stuttgart prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

The Bundesliga continues this weekend and will see Hoffenheim host Stuttgart at the PreZero Arena on Friday night.

Hoffenheim got their campaign back on track after a tough three-week spell earlier this year. They picked up a 2-1 comeback win over Wolfsburg in their last game via a five-minute second-half double from Jacob Bruun Larsen and Andrej Kramaric.

The home side sit fifth in the league table with 37 points from 23 games. They will now be looking to continue their winning run when they take on Stuttgart on Friday.

The visitors, on the other hand, are in poor form at the moment and are currently in the thick of a relegation battle. They played out a 1-1 draw against Bochum in their last game and had looked set to come away with maximum points before Konstantinos Mavropanos gave away a last-minute penalty.

Stuttgart sit 17th in the Bundesliga standings with just 19 points from 23 games. They are four points away from safety and will be looking to reduce that gap with a win at the weekend.

Hoffenheim vs Stuttgart Head-to-Head

There have been 25 meetings between Hoffenheim and Stuttgart. The hosts have won just six of those games while the visitors have won double that tally. There have been seven draws between the two teams.

The two sides last met in a Bundesliga clash earlier in the season, which Stuttgart won 3-1.

Hoffenheim Form Guide: W-W-L-L-L

Stuttgart Form Guide: D-L-L-L-L

Hoffenheim vs Stuttgart Team News

Hoffenheim

The hosts will be without Ermin Bicakcic and Robert Skov this Friday as the duo remain out with injuries.

Chris Richards and Kevin Vogt are both recovering from injuries, while Angelo Stiller has missed the last two games due to illness. All three players are doubts for Friday's outing.

Injured: Ermin Bicakcic, Robert Skov

Doubtful: Chris Richards, Kevin Vogt, Angelo Stiller

Suspended: None

Stuttgart

Nikolas Nartey, Mohamed Sankoh and Silas Katompa Mvumpa are all injured. Meanwhile, Tanguy Coulibaly, Daniel Didavi and Enzo Millot are all recovering from COVID-19 and may not be available as soon as Friday.

Injured: Nikolas Nartey, Mohamed Sankoh, Silas Katompa Mvumpa

Doubtful: Coulibaly, Daniel Didavi, Enzo Millot

Suspended: None

Hoffenheim vs Stuttgart Predicted XI

Hoffenheim Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Oliver Baumann; Stefan Posch, Florian Grillitsch, Benjamin Hübner; Ihlas Bebou, Diadie Samassekou, Dennis Geiger, David Raum; Andrej Kramaric; Georginio Rutter, Munas Dabbur

Stuttgart Predicted XI (4-3-3): Florian Müller; Pascal Stenzel, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Waldemar Anton, Borna Sosa; Wataru Endo, Atakan Karazor, Orel Mangala; Chris Führich, Sasa Kalajdzic, Omar Marmoush

Hoffenheim vs Stuttgart Prediction

Hoffenheim are on a run of back-to-back victories, ending a four-game losing streak across all competitions which saw them concede 11 goals.

Stuttgart, on the other hand, are winless in their last eight league games and have won just two games since October last year. The hosts should have more than enough to pick up all three points this weekend.

Prediction: Hoffenheim 2-1 Stuttgart

Edited by Peter P