Hoffenheim vs Werder Bremen Prediction and Betting Tips | October 7th 2022

Hoffenheim play host to Werder Bremen at the Rhein-Neckar Arena in round nine of the German Bundesliga on Friday.

Die Kraichgauer are without a win in their last four games against the hosts and will set out to end this poor run.

Hoffenheim continued to struggle for results on the road as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Hertha Berlin last weekend.

They have now returned home, where they are on a seven-game unbeaten run across all competitions and have picked up three wins and one draw from four matches in the Bundesliga.

With 14 points from eight games, Hoffenheim are currently fifth in the Bundesliga table, but could potentially move level on points with first-placed Union Berlin if they win this weekend.

Meanwhile, Werder Bremen returned to winning ways last time out when they comfortably saw off Borussia Monchengladbach 5-1 on home turf.

Prior to that, they were on a two-game winless run, losing 1-0 against Augsburg on September 3 before playing out a 1-1 draw with Bayer Leverkusen eight days later.

With 12 points from a possible 24, Werder Bremen are currently eighth in the Bundesliga table, level on points with Augsburg and Borussia Monchengladbach.

Hoffenheim vs Werder Bremen Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 12 wins from the last 28 meetings between the sides, Werder Bremen boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Hoffenheim have picked up six wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 10 different occasions.

Die Kraichgauer are unbeaten in their last four games against Werder Bremen, claiming three wins and one draw since a 1-0 loss in May 2019.

Ole Werner’s men are unbeaten in their five away games across all competitions this season, picking up three wins and two draws since a 2-1 pre-season friendly loss against Besiktas.

Hoffenheim boast the Bundesliga’s third-best home record this season with 10 points from their first four games in front of their home fans.

Hoffenheim vs Werder Bremen Prediction

With just two points separating the sides, we expect a thrilling contest at the Rhein-Neckar Arena. Hoffenheim have enjoyed the better of this fixture in recent years and we predict they will extend their dominance over Die Werderaner.

Prediction: Hoffenheim 2-1 Werder Bremen

Hoffenheim vs Werder Bremen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Hoffenheim

Tip 2: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of their last six encounters)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in eight of the last 10 meetings between the sides)

