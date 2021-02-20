Hoffenheim vs Werder Bremen prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Hoffenheim host Werder Bremen at the Rhein-Neckar Stadion on Sunday, in a battle of two sides who are sitting comfortably in mid-table at the moment.

Last weekend, Hoffenheim drew 2-2 with Borussia Dortmund, and only lost two points thanks to a late goal from Erling Braut Haaland.

After Jadon Sancho gave Dortmund the lead in that game, Mu'nas Dabbur and Ihlas Bebou scored to give Hoffenheim the lead. Haaland later intervened to save Dormtund's blushes.

"We want to once again create plenty of chances against Bremen and be even more clinical. A win would give us a real boost in the table and give us confidence."



In mid-week, Hoffenheim played out an entertaining draw in the first leg of their Europa League round-of-32 tie. They drew 3-3 against Norwegian side Molde, with Dabbur scoring twice in that game.

Werder Bremen have the same number of points as Hoffenheim, but are a spot ahead of them thanks to a better goal difference.

In their last match, Bremen managed only a goalless draw against Freiburg. Bremen's game in hand against Arminia Bielefeld will be played on 10 March, by which time they will look to ensure they aren't sucked into the relegation battle.

Hoffenheim vs Werder Bremen Head-to-Head

Bremen have beaten Hoffenheim in 12 of the last 27 matches between these two teams, losing only five of those matches. There have been 10 draws in that period between these two sides.

In the reverse fixture, Maximilian Eggestein and Dennis Geiger scored first-half goals as the two teams shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

Hoffenheim form guide: D-D-L-L-W

Werder Bremen form guide: D-W-D-W-L

Hoffenheim vs Werder Bremen Team News

Hoffenheim

Kevin Vogt is suspended, after reaching the yellow card limit in their last game against Dortmund. Stefan Posch has tested positive for COVID-19, and will isolate.

Ishak Belfodil, Robert Skov, Andrej Kramaric, Havard Nordtveit, Ryan Sessegnon, Kevin Akpoguma, Dennis Geiger, Ermin Bicakcic, Benjamin Hubner and Kostas Stafylidis are injured.

Werder Bremen

Bremen are likely to miss defender Milos Veljkovic, who has a calf injury. Fellow defender Marco Friedl has an ankle injury.

🗣️ #Kohfeldt on the squad ahead of #tsgsvw:



Hoffenheim vs Werder Bremen Predicted XIs

Hoffenheim Predicted XI (3-5-2): Oliver Baumann; Kasim Nuhu, Chris Richards, Melayro Bogarde; Pavel Kaderabek, Sebastian Rudy, Diadie Samassekou, Marco John; Christoph Baumgartner; Ihlas Bebou, Mu'nas Dabbur

Werder Bremen Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jiri Pavlenka; Niklas Moisander, Omer Toprak, Christian Gross; Theodor Gebre-Selassie, Maximilian Eggestein, Kevin Mohwald, Leanardo Bittencourt, Felix Agu; Josh Sargent, Milot Rashica

Hoffenheim vs Werder Bremen Prediction

We are predicting a Werder Bremen win in this game, due to the lack of recovery time for Hoffenheim.

Given the deep injury crisis they are dealing with, it is not a great time for them to have to juggle domestic commitments with European football.

Prediction: Hoffenheim 1-2 Werder Bremen