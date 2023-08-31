Hoffenheim vs Wolfsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | September 2nd 2023

Hoffenheim will host Wolfsburg at the PreZero Arena on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 Bundesliga campaign.

The home side kicked off their league campaign with a 2-1 defeat to Freiburg earlier in the month. They then locked horns with newly-promoted Heidenheim in their second league outing and found themselves two goals down early after the restart before Maximilian Beier, Pavel Kaderabek and Andrej Kramaric all got on the scoresheet to secure a 3-2 comeback win for Die Kraichgauer.

Hoffenheim sit mid-table in 10th place with three points from two games and will be looking to add to that tally this weekend.

Wolfsburg, meanwhile, opened their Bundesliga campaign against Heidenheim by picking up a 2-0 win over the league's new boys via a first-half brace from Jonas Wind. They then picked up a 2-1 comeback win over Koln in their last game, with Wind once again grabbing both goals for Niko Kovac's men.

The visitors sit fourth in the Bundesliga standings with six points from an obtainable six. They will be looking to continue their strong run of form when they play on Saturday.

Hoffenheim vs Wolfsburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 32 meetings between Hoffenheim and Wolfsburg. The hosts have won just nine of those games while the visitors have won 16 times. There have been seven draws between the two teams.

The visitors have won their last three games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last 11 games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2018.

Wolfsburg have the joint-best defensive record in the German top-flight this season with just one goal conceded so far.

Hoffenheim are without a clean sheet in their last 16 games across all competitions.

Hoffenheim vs Wolfsburg Prediction

Hoffenheim have won two of their last three games after winning just one of their five games prior. They have won five of their last six Bundesliga games on home turf and will be hopeful of a positive result this Saturday.

Wolfsburg, meanwhile, are on a three-game winning streak after going winless in their previous four outings. They have won their last two away matches and should extend that streak this weekend.

Prediction: Hoffenheim 1-2 Wolfsburg

Hoffenheim vs Wolfsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Wolfsburg to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (The last eight matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in their last 10 matchups)