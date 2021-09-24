Hoffenheim vs Wolfsburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Wolfsburg will look to continue their stellar run in the Bundesliga when they lock horns with Hoffenheim at the PreZero Arena on Saturday.

Wolfsburg are second in the Bundesliga table, tied with Bayern Munich on points but behind on goal difference. They have 13 points from five matches, with a record of four wins and one draw.

Wolfsburg are coming off a 1-1 draw against Eichtract Frankfurt. Sam Lammers opened the scoring for the visitors with a goal in the 38th minute, but Wout Weghorst equalized for the hosts at the 70th-minute mark.

Meanwhile, Hoffenheim have been winless in the league since the opening weekend and sit in 10th spot in the table. They played out a 0-0 draw against Arminia in their last league game.

Hoffenheim vs Wolfsburg Head-to-Head

Wolfsburg and Hoffenheim have played 27 matches against each other, with the former winning 13 of those encounters. Hoffenheim have seven wins in their head-to-head record, while seven matches have ended in draws.

The last match between the two German sides ended in a 2-1 win for Hoffenheim.

Wolfsburg form (all competitions): W-W-W-D-D

Hoffenheim form (all competitions): W-D-L-L-D

Hoffenheim vs Wolfsburg Team News

Hoffenheim

Ermin Bicakcic, Benjamin Hubner and Havard Nordtveit haven't featured in a single game this campaign and will be unavailable for the match against Wolfsburg.

Sebastian Rudy's participation is in doubt due to a back problem.

Injured: Ermin Bicakcic, Benjamin Hubner, Havard Nordtveit

Doubtful: Sebastian Rudy

Suspended: None

Wolfsburg

Paulo Otavio, William, Xaver Schlager and Bartosz Bialek remain on the treatment table for Mark Van Bommel's side. Dodi Lukebakio is still recovering from a hip problem, with Lukas Nmecha expected to replace him in the starting lineup on Saturday.

Injured: Paulo Otavio, William, Xaver Schlager, Bartosz Bialek

Doubtful: Dodi Lukebakio

Suspended: None

Hoffenheim vs Wolfsburg Predicted XI

Hoffenheim Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Oliver Baumann; David Raum, Chris Richards, Kevin Vogt, Stefan Posch; Florian Grillitsch, Denns Geiger; Jacob Bruun Larsen, Christoph Baumgartner, Andrej Kramaric; Georginio Rutter

Wolfsburg Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Koen Casteels; Jerome Roussill, Maxence Lacroix, John Brooks, Ridle Baku; Maximilian Arnold, Joshua Guilavogui; Renato Steffen, Maximilian Philipp, Lukas Nmecha; Wout Weghorst

Hoffenheim vs Wolfsburg Prediction

Wolfsburg have been a juggernaut this season, and despite their recent blips and injury problems, remain favorites to win against Hoffenheim.

Also Read

We predict that Wolfsburg will beat Hoffenheim with ease.

Prediction: Wolfsburg 2-0 Hoffenheim

Edited by Peter P