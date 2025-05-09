Holstein Kiel vs Freiburg Prediction and Betting Tips | May 10th 2025

Holstein Kiel will welcome Freiburg to Holstein-Stadion in the Bundesliga on Saturday. The hosts are 17th in the league table with 25 points, one fewer than 16th-placed Heidenheim, and can still avoid direct relegation. Breisgau-Brasilianer are fourth in the standings and need to win their remaining two games to secure a spot in the UEFA Champions League group stage next season.

Die Störche have seen an uptick in form and are unbeaten in their last three league games. They registered a second consecutive win last week, recording a 3-1 away triumph over Augsburg. Shūto Machino scored from the penalty spot, and Alexander Bernhardsson bagged a brace.

The visitors have enjoyed a four-game unbeaten run in the Bundesliga. Their winning streak was ended after three games last week as they were held to a 2-2 draw at home by Bayer Leverkusen. Maximilian Eggestein scored in the first half, and an own goal from Piero Hincapié doubled their lead. Leverkusen scored twice after the 80th minute to take home a point from that match.

Holstein Kiel vs Freiburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There is not much history between the two teams and they have met just twice thus far. Both teams have registered one win.

They met for the first time in the Bundesliga in January and Breisgau-Brasilianer registered a 3-2 home win.

Holstein Kiel have won two of their nine home games in 2025. They have conceded at least two goals in each of them.

Freiburg are unbeaten in their last six away games, recording four wins and keeping four clean sheets.

The hosts have the worst defensive record in the Bundesliga this season, conceding 75 goals. Notably, they have scored 48 goals in 32 games, two more than the visitors.

Holstein Kiel vs Freiburg Prediction

Die Störche have been in good touch recently, losing just one of their last five games, though that loss was registered at home. They are on a two-game winning streak in the league, scoring seven goals, and will look to continue that form here.

Nicolai Remberg was booked last week and will serve a suspension due to the accumulation of yellow cards. Marco Komenda was injured last month and is unlikely to return for the remaining two games of the season. Shuto Machino was subbed with an ankle issue last week and will undergo a late fitness test.

Breisgau-Brasilianer head into the match on a four-game unbeaten streak and have scored eight goals in these games. They have conceded just three goals in their last six away games while recording four wins.

Bruno Ogbus and Daniel-Kofi Kyereh are long-term absentees, while Ritsu Doan and Lucas Höler are back in training and in contention to start here.

Both teams have enjoyed a good run of form and are in great goalscoring form. The visitors have a good recent away record and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Holstein Kiel 1-2 Freiburg

Holstein Kiel vs Freiburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Freiburg to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

