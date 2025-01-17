Holstein Kiel vs Hoffenheim Prediction and Betting Tips | January 18th 2025

The German Bundesliga continues with a fresh set of fixtures as Holstein Kiel and Hoffenheim square off at the Holstein-Stadion on Saturday. Both sides are currently separated by three points in the relegation zone and will head into the weekend looking to get one over the other.

Holstein Kiel turned in a performance of the highest quality as they secured a shock 4-2 victory over Borussia Dortmund last Tuesday. Marcel Rapp’s men have picked up three wins from their last four games across all competitions, having lost five straight matches preceding this run.

Despite their recent upturn in form, Holstein Kiel continue to languish at the wrong end of the table as they currently occupy 17th place, level on 11 points with rock-bottom Bochum.

Hoffenheim, meanwhile, were on the receiving end of a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Bayern Munich when the two sides squared off at Allianz Arena on Wednesday.

Christian Ilzer’s side have failed to win their last nine competitive matches, losing six and claiming three draws since a 4-3 victory over RB Leipzig on November 23.

This drop-off in form has seen Hoffenheim plummet into 16th place in the Bundesliga table, level on points with Heidenheim and St. Pauli.

Holstein Kiel vs Hoffenheim Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the two sides, with Hoffenheim claiming two wins from their previous two encounters.

Ilzer’s men have failed to win their last six Bundesliga games, losing four and claiming two draws since the start of December.

Holstein Kiel have won three of their most recent four games, with a 3-2 defeat against Freiburg at the Europa Park Stadion on January 11 being the exception.

Hoffenheim are one of just two sides yet to taste victory away from home in the Bundesliga this season, losing four and claiming four draws so far.

Holstein Kiel vs Hoffenheim Prediction

Holstein Kiel and Hoffenheim have endured a disappointing first half of the season and find themselves languishing at the wrong end of the table.

Rapp’s men have turned a corner in recent weeks but we predict both sides will cancel out each other’s efforts at the Holstein-Stadion.

Prediction: Holstein Kiel 1-1 Hoffenheim

Holstein Kiel vs Hoffenheim Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in Holstein Kiel’s last five matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in seven of the hosts’ last eight matches)

