Holstein Kiel vs Koln prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga Relegation playoffs 2020-21

Holstein Kiel invite Koln to the Holstein-Stadion in the second-leg fixture of the Bundesliga relegation playoffs on Saturday. The hosts recorded a shock 1-0 win in the first leg at the RheinEnergieStadion on Wednesday and will be looking to make their maiden appearance in the Bundesliga next season with a draw or a win here.

Kiel were the first side from the German second-tier to record a win in the playoffs since 2012. The away goal has given them a huge boost in their quest for a Bundesliga qualification.

Holstein Kiel vs Koln Head-to-Head

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides across all competitions. In the three encounters so far the two sides have been evenly matched with a win for either side and one game ending in a draw.

The only goal of the game in the first-leg fixture on Wednesday was scored by Simon Lorenz, who scored from his first attempt just seconds after coming off the bench.

Holstein Kiel form guide in 2. Bundesliga: W-L-L-W-W

Koln form guide in Bundesliga: L-W-D-L-W

Holstein Kiel vs Koln Team News

Holstein Kiel

Ahmet Arslan and Stefan Thesker are the two injury concerns for the home side. Alexander Mühling and Jonas Meffert will be eligible to make an appearance here as they were suspended for the first leg on account of yellow card accumulation.

Injured: Ahmet Arslan, Stefan Thesker

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Koln

Elvis Rexhbecaj is the only injury concern for the Billy Goats as he continues to recover from a knock. Sebastian Andersson has supposedly recovered from a knee injury and could return to feature in the second leg.

Injured: Elvis Rexhbecaj

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Holstein Kiel vs Koln Predicted XI

Holstien Kiel Probable XI (4-3-3): Ioannis Gelios; Phil Neumann, Simon Lorenz, Hauke Wahl, Marco Komenda; Jae-sung Lee, Niklas Hauptmann, Finn Porath; Fin Bartels Fabian Reese, Janni Serra

Koln Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Timo Horn; Kingsley Ehizibue, Sebastiaan Bornauw, Rafael Czichos, Jannes Horn; Salih Ozcan; Jonas Hector, Ondrej Duda, Ellyes Skhiri, Florian Kainz; Sebastian Andersson

Holstein Kiel vs Koln Prediction

The hosts showed their heart in the first leg fixture and recorded a narrow but important 1-0 win. They had better stats in their 2. Bundesliga campaign than the visitors and returned to winning ways after two back-to-back losses.

The first-leg was very closely contested by the two teams but and we expect this game to produce another enthralling affair. Kiel have recorded 11 wins at home this term, so are the favorites here after an inspiring first-leg performance.

Prediction: Holstein Kiel 2-1 Koln.