Holstein Kiel vs St. Pauli Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th June 2022 

In preparation for the upcoming new 2. Bundesliga campaign, Holstein Kiel will face St. Pauli at the Holstein-Stadion on Saturday afternoon in a friendly.

Holstein Kiel endured a very disappointing 2021-22 campaign, picking up a mid-table finish after making it to the playoffs the previous campaign. They ended the season with 45 points from 34 games, finishing 15 points behind the promotion playoff spot.

The Storks will now look to put out a much better showing next season as they push for their first taste of Bundesliga football. After the weekend clash, they are scheduled to face Austrian Bundesliga side Wolfsberger and Danish side Silkeborg before the new season commences.

St Pauli, meanwhile, enjoyed a stronger campaign than their opponents but failed to secure promotion after an implosion in their final seven games of the season. They went without a league win throughout the month of April and picked up just one win in May, which saw them drop from second place to fifth.

They have already begun their pre-season campaign, beating Hetlinger Mtv 13-0 on Sunday. They will now hope for a positive result here as well.

Holstein Kiel vs St. Pauli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 18 meetings between Holstein Kiel and St. Pauli. The hosts have won eight of those games, while St. Pauli have won seven. There have been three draws between the two teams.

The Storks have lost just one of their last six games in this fixture, winning four times.

All but two of St. Pauli's league defeats last season came on away territory.

Holstein Kiel scored 46 league goals last season. Exactly half of them came on home turf.

St. Pauli scored at least one goal in all but one of their final 12 games of the recently concluded season.

Holstein Kiel vs St Pauli Prediction

Holstein Kiel closed their season with three wins and two draws in their last six league games. They went unbeaten in their final four home outings and will now look to capitalise on their home advantage this weekend.

St. Pauli, meanwhile, won just one of their final seven games of the last campaign. They failed to pick up any wins in their final five outings on the road and could lose here.

Prediction: Holstein Kiel 2-1 St. Pauli.

Holstein Kiel vs St Pauli Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Holstein Kiel.

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: YES (Both teams have found the back of the net in five of St. Pauli's last seven games).

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (All but one of the last eight games between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals).

