Holstein Kiel vs St. Pauli Prediction and Betting Tips | April 12th 2025 

Holstein Kiel will host St. Pauli at the Holstein-Stadion on Saturday in another round of the 2024-25 Bundesliga campaign. The home side have endured a difficult debut Bundesliga campaign and have work to do in the final six games ot the season if they are to avoid the drop as they currently sit rock-bottom in the table.
They picked up a good point in their 1-1 draw against Mainz last weekend with Alexander Bernhardsson scoring a stunning opener in the first half before their opponents drew level 15 minutes from normal time.
St. Pauli have also had their struggles upon promotion this season but remain hopeful of avoiding the drop. They played out a 1-1 draw against Europe-chasing Borussia Monchengladbach last time out and will be gutted not to have come away with all three points as they were the better side on the day.
The visitors sit 15th in the league table with 26 points from 28 matches. They are four points above the sole relegation playoff spot and will be looking to at least retain that advantage this weekend.
Holstein Kiel vs St. Pauli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 58 meetings between Kiel and St. Pauli. The hosts have won 17 of those games while the visitors have won 26 times with their other 15 contests ending level.
- The visitors are undefeated in their last five games in this fixture.
- The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture.
- St. Pauli have the worst offensive record in the German top flight this season, with a goal tally of just 23. Kiel, meanwhile, have the worst defensive record in the division with a goal concession tally of 68.
Holstein Kiel vs St. Pauli Prediction
Die Storche are winless in their last four Bundesliga outings and have won just twice in the competition since the turn of the year. They are without a win in their last five home games and could struggle here.
Similarly, the Kiezkicker have won just one of their last nine matches. They have, however, put out commendable performances in recent games and should do enough to secure the points against a fellow struggling side this week.
Prediction: Holstein Kiel 1-2 St. Pauli
Holstein Kiel vs St. Pauli Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: St. Pauli to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last five matchups)