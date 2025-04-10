Holstein Kiel vs St. Pauli Prediction and Betting Tips | April 12th 2025 

Holstein Kiel will host St. Pauli at the Holstein-Stadion on Saturday in another round of the 2024-25 Bundesliga campaign. The home side have endured a difficult debut Bundesliga campaign and have work to do in the final six games ot the season if they are to avoid the drop as they currently sit rock-bottom in the table.

Ad

They picked up a good point in their 1-1 draw against Mainz last weekend with Alexander Bernhardsson scoring a stunning opener in the first half before their opponents drew level 15 minutes from normal time.

St. Pauli have also had their struggles upon promotion this season but remain hopeful of avoiding the drop. They played out a 1-1 draw against Europe-chasing Borussia Monchengladbach last time out and will be gutted not to have come away with all three points as they were the better side on the day.

Ad

Trending

The visitors sit 15th in the league table with 26 points from 28 matches. They are four points above the sole relegation playoff spot and will be looking to at least retain that advantage this weekend.

Holstein Kiel vs St. Pauli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 58 meetings between Kiel and St. Pauli. The hosts have won 17 of those games while the visitors have won 26 times with their other 15 contests ending level.

The visitors are undefeated in their last five games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture.

St. Pauli have the worst offensive record in the German top flight this season, with a goal tally of just 23. Kiel, meanwhile, have the worst defensive record in the division with a goal concession tally of 68.

Ad

Holstein Kiel vs St. Pauli Prediction

Die Storche are winless in their last four Bundesliga outings and have won just twice in the competition since the turn of the year. They are without a win in their last five home games and could struggle here.

Similarly, the Kiezkicker have won just one of their last nine matches. They have, however, put out commendable performances in recent games and should do enough to secure the points against a fellow struggling side this week.

Ad

Prediction: Holstein Kiel 1-2 St. Pauli

Holstein Kiel vs St. Pauli Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: St. Pauli to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last five matchups)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More