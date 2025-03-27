Holstein Kiel vs Werder Bremen Prediction and Betting Tips | March 29, 2025

Holstein Kiel and Werder Bremen return to action in the Bundesliga when they square off at the Holstein Stadion on Saturday. Marcel Rapp’s hosts find themselves rooted to the bottom of the table and have eight games to salvage their season.

Holstein failed to secure a morale-boosting result during the international break as they could only salvage a 2-2 draw with second-tier Eintracht Braunschweig in a midweek friendly. Rapp’s side now turn their focus to Bundesliga, where they are winless in eight matches, losing five.

Holstein have picked up 17 points from 26 matches to sit 18th in the standings, eight points adrift of 15th-placed St. Pauli just outside the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Werder were sent crashing back to earth just before the break, as they suffered a 4-2 defeat to Borussia Monchengladbach at the Weserstadion.

Before that, Ole Werner’s men snapped a run of five back-to-back defeats across competitions, courtesy of a 2-0 victory over reigning champions Bayer Leverkusen earlier this month

With 33 points from 26 matches, Werder are 12th in the standings, nine points off the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying spot.

Holstein Kiel vs Werder Bremen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth encounter between Holstein and Werder, with Rapp’s men picking up two wins from their previous three meetings.

Werder have managed one win in that period, which came in November’s reverse fixture when they won 2-1 at the Weserstadion.

Holstein are winless in four Bundesliga home games, picking up two points from a possible 12 since a 4-2 victory over Borussia Dortmund in January.

Werder are winless in five of six away matches across competitions, losing four, since the turn of the year.

Holstein Kiel vs Werder Bremen Prediction

It has been an abysmal second half of the season for Werder who head into the weekend desperate to stop the rot. Werner’s men take on a floundering Holstein side who are rooted to the bottom of the table and should secure a morale-boosting result.

Prediction: Holstein 1-3 Werder

Holstein Kiel vs Werder Bremen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Werder to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in eight of Holstein's last 10 matches.)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in eight of Holstein’s last 10 outings.)

