Homburg vs St. Pauli Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th December 2023

Homburg will entertain St. Pauli at Waldstadion Homburg in the DFB Pokal on Tuesday.

Homburg vs St. Pauli Preview

The round of 16 of the DFB Pokal (German knockout cup competition) gets underway early this week, with both teams eying a place in the quarterfinals. Homburg entered the competition in the first round, pulling off a shock 3-0 win over Bundesliga side SV Darmstadt 98 to progress to the second round.

The fourth-tier team dispatched 2. Bundesliga side Greuther Fürth 2-1 in the second round to set up a date with St. Pauli for their seventh clash. The hosts are in great form and will relish the prospect of extending their 12-game unbeaten run against the visitors. Homburg also boast a flawless five-game home streak.

St. Pauli have also made a splash in this edition, following their unexpected 2-1 win over fellow 2. Bundesliga side Schalke 04 in the second round. The visitors earlier crushed fourth-tier team Atlas Delmenhorst 5-0 in the first round. With three wins in their last five away matches, St. Pauli will head into this meeting without shrinking.

Kiezkicker have competed in the 2. Bundesliga since the 2011-12 season, but they are on track for a return to the top flight. They lead the second-tier standings with 31 points after 15 rounds of matches. St. Pauli will earn promotion to the Bundesliga if they finish first or second.

Homburg vs St. Pauli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Homburg have won once and lost four times in their last five games against St. Pauli.

Homburg have won once and lost twice in their last three home clashes with St. Pauli.

Homburg have won all of their last five matches at home in all competitions.

St. Pauli have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches on the road.

Homburg have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five matches while St. Pauli have won twice, drawn twice and lost once.

Homburg vs St. Pauli Prediction

The hosts will enjoy home advantage but they are facing a team from a superior league and thus need to be at their best to succeed. Homburg’s Phil Harres has netted twice and remains the team’s main attacking threat.

Marcel Hartel has scored twice in both rounds. The 27-year-old St. Pauli striker will be one of the men to watch out for in the game.

St. Pauli come into the game as the favorites based on form, individuality and experience.

Prediction: Homburg 1-2 St. Pauli

Homburg vs St. Pauli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – St. Pauli to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: St. Pauli to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Homburg to score - Yes