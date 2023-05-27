Honduras U20 vs France U20 Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th May 2023

Honduras U20 will take on France U20 at Estadio Único in the FIFA U20 World Cup on Sunday.

Honduras U20 vs France U20 Preview

Both teams are on the verge of elimination from the tournament following their disappointing results from the previous matches. Honduras hold just one point thanks to their 2-2 draw against South Korea. France sit bottom of Group F with zero points after losing their first two games against South Korea and Gambia.

La Mini H don’t seem to have their fate in their own hands. A win against France might not be enough to earn passage to the knockout stage. With Gambia already qualified, a win for South Korea would move the Asians to the summit with seven points, shutting the door on Honduras and France.

France are facing criticism back home following their lackluster campaign so far in the tournament. The 2013 champions are yet to live up to expectations in Argentina but coach Landry Chauvin is upbeat about their chances of qualification. They can still qualify through the best third-placed team formula.

Les Bleuets need to fix their untidy midfield and misfiring attack if they expect to win decisively to earn a qualification spot. France and Honduras met at the youth level in 2017, with the Europeans emerging victorious 3-0. However, the players are no longer the same, with the current Central American outfit looking stronger.

Honduras U20 vs France U20 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Honduras are appearing in the tournament for the ninth time since their debut in 1977.

Honduras have won the CONCACAF Under-20 Championship twice in 1982 and 1994.

Honduras' current squad has only two foreign-based players as opposed to many other teams in the competition.

France have been knocked out of the FIFA U20 World Cup in the group stage once, in 1977.

Honduras have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches. Meanwhile, France also have one win, one draw and three defeats in their most recent five matches.

Honduras U20 vs France U20 Prediction

Marco Aceituno and David Ruiz are hoping to grab their second goal each for Honduras in view of snatching the ticket for their side. But the team keep evincing frailty in the second half of games due to fatigue. That could be dangerous against France.

France will be counting on Alan Virginius and Wilson Odobert among others to power them to a crucial victory.

Honduras are in better shape and we expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Honduras U20 2-1 France U20

Honduras U20 vs France U20 Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Honduras U20

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Honduras U20 to score first – Yes

Tip 4: France U20 to score - Yes

