Honduras vs Canada prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers are back this week and in a CONCACAF qualifying fixture, Honduras host Canada at the Olímpico Metropolitano on Thursday.

Two teams from the extreme ends of the standings will lock horns in this game, as Canada have 16 points from eight games and are the only unbeaten team in the CONCACAF qualifiers.

The hosts, on the other hand, have just three points and are the only team without a win so far. The two sides had gone head-to-head at BMO Field in September, with the reverse fixture ending in a 1-1 draw.

Honduras vs Canada Head-to-Head

There have been 26 meetings between the two sides across all competitions. Though recent form might not indicate it, Honduras have been the better side in this fixture with 11 wins to their name. Canada are also not far behind with seven wins while eight games between the two sides have ended in draws.

The head-to-head record is much more balanced in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, with Honduras having a slight 5-4 advantage in wins and four games ending in draws.

Honduras form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-L

Canada form guide (World Cup qualifiers): W-W-W-D-D

Honduras vs Canada Team News

Honduras

A 26-man squad has been announced by head coach Hernan Gomez for the upcoming qualifiers. All players called up to represent Los Catrachos have trained well and there are no reported injuries at the moment.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Canada

Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies is a key absentee for The Canucks following a diagnosis of mild myocarditis a few days back. Centre-back Doneil Henry will miss the game after picking up his second yellow card of the campaign in the game against Mexico.

Injured: Alphonso Davies

Suspended: Doneil Henry

Honduras vs Canada Predicted XI

Honduras Predicted XI (4-5-1): Luis Lopez; Omar Elvir, Denil Maldonado, Maynor Figueroa, Diego Rodríguez; Brayan Moya, Kervin Arriaga, Deybi Flores, Alexander López, Bryan Acosta; Alberth Elis

Canada Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Milan Borjan; Richie Laryea, Steven Vitória, Kamal Miller, Alistair Johnston; Mark-Anthony Kaye, Stephen Eustaquio; Tajon Buchanan, Cyle Larin, Liam Millar; Jonathan David

Honduras vs Canada Prediction

The hosts have the worst defensive record in the CONCACAF qualifiers while Canada have the best-attacking record. In this clash between the teams from different ends of the standings, an easy win for the visitors is on the cards, though the odds of them keeping a clean sheet are low.

Prediction: Honduras 1-3 Canada

