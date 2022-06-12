Honduras vs Canada prediction, preview, team news and more | CONCACAF Nations League 22-23

Honduras invite Canada to the Estadio Olimpico in their CONCACAF Nations League group stage fixture on Monday.

The home team have played two games in the continental competition thus far, while this will be just the second game for Canada. Honduras opened their campaign with a 1-0 away win against Curacao but fell to a 2-1 loss in the reverse fixture on Monday.

Canada played their first game since March on Thursday against Curacao. Despite the ongoing friction between the players and the football federation, they performed well in that match.

Alphonso Davies bagged a brace while goals from Steven Vitória and Lucas Lucas Cavallini helped them to a 4-0 win.

Honduras vs Canada Head-to-Head

This will be the 28th meeting between the two sides across all competitions. Honduras, who have been winless against their northern rivals since 2016, have the better record in this fixture.

They currently have a 11-8 lead in wins, while eight games have ended in draws. They last squared off in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture in January, with the game ending in a 2-0 win for Canada.

Honduras form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-L-D

Canada form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-L-W

Honduras vs Canada Team News

Honduras

Los Catrachos continue to train with the 24 players that were called up for the Nations League fixtures. Luis 'Buba' López continues to train separately and will not be risked for the game.

Jerry Bengtson left the team last week due to personal reasons and was replaced by Bryan Mora in the squad.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: Luis 'Buba' López.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: Jerry Bengtson.

Canada

Only Jonathan Osorio remains unavailable after picking up an injury ahead of the June international break.

Injured: Jonathan Osorio.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Honduras vs Canada Predicted XIs

Honduras (4-4-2): Harold Fonseca (GK); Maylor Nunez, Denil Maldonado, Carlos Melendez, Wesly Decas; Edwin Rodriguez, Kervin Arriaga, Deybi Flores, Jose Pinto; Héctor Castellanos, Romell Quioto

Canada (4-2-3-1): Milan Borjan (GK); Richie Laryea, Steven Vitória, Kamal Miller, Alistair Johnston; Mark-Anthony Kaye, Stephen Eustaquio; Tajon Buchanan, Alphonso Davies, Lucas Cavallini; Jonathan David

Honduras vs Canada Prediction

Honduras have scored and conceded two goals in their two Nations League fixtures, so might fancy their chances of finding the back of the net. Canada scored four goals against Curacao and looked solid throughout the game.

They are strong favorites here but given home advantage for Honduras, the win is likely to be a narrow one.

Prediction: Honduras 1-2 Canada

