Honduras vs Costa Rica prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers 

Honduras and Costa Rica will battle for three points in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Thursday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 4-1 thrashing by the USA on home turf last month. Brayan Moya put the hosts ahead in the 27th minute before a second-half fightback saw the visitors score four unreplied goals.

Costa Rica shared the spoils with Jamaica on home soil. Jimmy Marin and Shamar Nicholson scored three minutes into either half to share the points in a 1-1 draw.

Only goal difference separates the two sides in the table, having each garnered two points from three matches.

Costa Rica are the higher-placed side in fifth place while Honduras are directly below them.

Honduras vs Costa Rica Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 62 occasions in the past and Costa Rica have the slightly better record with 23 wins to their name. Honduras were victorious in 21 matches, while 18 previous games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in the third-placed playoff match in the CONCACAF Nations League when Honduras triumphed in a penalty shootout in June.

Honduras form guide: L-D-D-L-L

Costa Rica form guide: D-L-D-D-L

Honduras vs Costa Rica Team News

Honduras

There are no known suspensions or injury concerns for the hosts.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Costa Rica

Coach Luis Fernando Suarez called up 26 players to dispute the qualifiers against Honduras, El Salvador and the USA. Former Arsenal forward Joel Campbell was among those included.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Honduras vs Costa Rica Predicted XI

Honduras Predicted XI (4-3-3): Luis Lopez (GK); Diego Rodriguez, Maynor Figueroa, Marcelo Perreira, Andy Najar; Boniek García, Bryan Acosta, Deybi Flores; Romell Quioto, Eddie Hernandez, Brayan Moya

Costa Rica Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Keylor Navas (GK); Ricardo Blanco, Óscar Duarte, Francisco Calvo, Bryan Oviedo; David Guzmán; Jimmy Marin, Luis Diaz, Randall Leal, Jonathan Moya; Joel Campbell

Honduras vs Costa Rica Prediction

The game is too close to call, as neither side are outright favorites owing to them being almost evenly matched across all departments.

Their similar standing in the table, as well as their historical records, also reflects an even matchup. This could translate into a keenly contested game at the Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano.

Also Read

The two teams are relatively cagey in their play and we are predicting the spoils to be shared in a goalless encounter.

Prediction: Honduras 0-0 Costa Rica

Edited by Peter P