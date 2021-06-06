Honduras vs Costa Rica prediction, preview, team news and more | CONCACAF Nations League Third-Place Playoff 2021

Honduras and Costa Rica lock horns at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Monday in the third-place playoff of the CONCACAF Nations League.

Honduras fell to a late defeat against the USA in the semi-final on Thursday, while Costa Rica lost out to Mexico on penalties.

Having picked up 10 points from four group games, Honduras set up a mouth-watering semi-final clash with the US after finishing first in Group C. They were seven points ahead of second-placed Martinique.

However, Fabian Coito's side fell to a 1-0 defeat against the USA on Thursday through Jordan Siebatcheu’s 89th-minute strike.

Honduras will now aim to dust themselves off and return to winning ways to secure a third-place finish when they face Costa Rica on Monday.

Similarly, after picking up six points from four games, Costa Rica finished at the summit of Group D, one point ahead of Curacao.

After a resilient display, Ronald Gonzalez Brenes' men were edged out by Mexico in the semi-finals on Thursday as they lost 5-4 in a nail-biting penalty shootout.

Costa Rica have now failed to win in their last nine games across all competitions, dating back to a 2-1 victory over Curacao in the group stages back in 2019.

Honduras vs Costa Rica Head-To-Head

Costa Rica head into this tie as the slightly better side in this fixture, having claimed 23 wins from their 61 meeting with Honduras.

Honduras, on the other hand, have picked up 20 wins, while 18 games have ended all square.

Honduras Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-D-L-L

Coast Rica Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-D-L-L

Honduras vs Costa Rica Team News

Honduras

Midfielder Rigoberto Rivas is a doubt for the game after he was hauled off with an injury midway through the semi-final defeat to the USA. Other than that, Honduras have a full strength squad.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Rigoberto Rivas

Suspended: None

Costa Rica

Barring any late fitness issues, Costa Rica head into Monday’s crunch showdown with a fully-fit squad. There are also no suspension concerns in the Costa Rica camp.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Honduras vs Costa Rica Predicted XI

Honduras Predicted XI (4-3-3): Edrick Menjivar; Ever Alvarado, Maynor Figuerora, Marcelo Pereira, Kevin Alvarez; Bryan Acosta, Deybi Flores, Jhow Benavidez; Romell Quioto, Alberth Elis, Anthony Flores

Costa Rica Predicted XI (4-4-2): Keylor Navas; Keysher Fuller, Francisco Calvo, Oscar Duarte, Bryan Oviedo; Joel Campbell, Allan Cruz, Bryan Ruiz, Barlon Sequeira; Johan Venegas, Felicio Brown Forbes

Honduras vs Costa Rica Prediction

Honduras and Costa Rica head into the game in similarly poor form and will both be aiming to end their dire run of results. We predict this will be a cagey affair with Honduras claiming the win to pick up the bronze medal.

Prediction: Honduras 1-0 Costa Rica

