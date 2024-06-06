Honduras vs Cuba Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th June 2024 

Honduras host Cuba at the Estadio Nacional Chelato Uclés in Tegucigalpa on Thursday for their opening game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The sides have been drawn in Group A alongside Antigua and Barbuda, Bermuda and the Cayman Islands.

Ranked 82nd in the world, Honduras are looking to make their fourth World Cup appearance at the upcoming showpiece in the US, Canada and Mexico. But for that to happen, their form has to improve, as the Catrachos have failed to win any of their last four official games, losing thrice.

This includes a 3-1 loss to Costa Rica in the 2024 Copa America qualifying playoffs, which ended Honduras' dream of playing in the competition for the first time since 2001.

Head coach Reinaldo Rueda has called up 30 players for this month's double-header against Cuba and Bermuda. Almeria star Anthony Lozano has been summoned too, and the forward will be looking to add to his tally of 12 goals for the side.

Following a difficult 2023, which saw them win just once in 10 games and end the calendar year with two huge defeats, Cuba have begun 2024 on a more positive note. They beat Nicaragua 1-0 in a friendly game back in March, with Maikel Reyes netting the only goal in the 81st minute.

Honduras vs Cuba Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 14 clashes between the sides in the past, with Honduras winning eight times over Cuba and losing on five occasions.

Cuba have not beaten Honduras since November 1971, when the Lions of the Caribbean secured a 3-1 victory during the CONCACAF Championship.

Honduras are currently seven games unbeaten in the fixture, even beating Cuba 4-0 in their most recent encounter on 15 October 2023 in the CONCACAF Nations League.

Cuba have scored just one goal in their last four games, although it came in their most recent outing (vs Nicaragua in March 2024).

Honduras vs Cuba Prediction

Neither side have been on a good run of form since last year. Honduras may seem like the stronger side on paper, but Cuba will not make it easy for them, sitting deep to frustrate their hosts.

We expect this encounter to end in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Honduras 1-1 Cuba

Honduras vs Cuba Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes