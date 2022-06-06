Honduras vs Curaçao prediction, preview, team news and more | CONCACAF Nations League 22-23

Honduras come into this game with a whip hand, having claimed a 1-0 win over Curaçao in the first leg on Friday.

Los Catrachos now lead Group C with three points, and they will strive to consolidate that position at home on Monday. They are hoping to improve on the third-place record achieved in the 2019–20 CONCACAF Nations League. Honduras will face Canada next, who are a stronger opponent than Curaçao. Monday’s match presents the best opportunity to extend their lead in the group.

Curaçao sit bottom of Group C with zero points. In the previous edition, La Familia Azul played in League A, the top division, and were not relegated. They currently play in the same division in the ongoing CONCACAF Nations League.

The team’s main objective is to qualify for the Gold Cup. However, a defeat at home to Honduras and the unlikelihood of a favorable outcome in San Pedro Sula could hamper that dream. Curaçao will face Canada in the away fixture, which is another uphill battle that could halt their campaign.

Honduras will look to conclude what they started on Friday, which is achieving a home-and-away triumph against Curaçao.

Honduras vs Curaçao Head-to-Head

In their last four clashes, Honduras walked away with three victories while Curaçao succeeded once, with one game ending in a stalemate.

Honduras form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-D-L

Curaçao form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-D-L

Honduras vs Curaçao Team News

Honduras

Robillio Castillo faces suspension following his expulsion in the first leg. Jerry Bengtson will likely remain at his attacking post due to the absence of Castillo. It is not yet clear whether coach Diego Vazquez will modify his 4-4-2 formation at home.

However, Marcelo Pereira, who started on the bench on Friday, will likely begin the game due to his impressive defensive showing against the Curaçao strikers.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: Robillio Castillo.

Unavailable: None.

Curaçao

All of the Curacao players are available for selection. However, defender Suently Alberto, whose physical condition was in doubt in the previous match, may start from the bench. He was also shown a yellow card, which makes a good case for Roshon Van Elima to start instead.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Honduras vs Curaçao Predicted Xls

Honduras (4-4-2): Luis Lopez (GK), Maylor Nunez, Denil Maldonado, Carlos Melendez, Wesly Decas, Edwin Rodriguez, Kervin Arriaga, Deybi Flores, Jose Pinto, Jerry Bengtson, Romell Quioto

Curaçao (4-2-3-1): Eloy Room (GK), Jurien Gaari, Cuco Martina, Suently Alberto, Michael Maria, Vurnon Anita, Rolly Bonevacia, Brandley Kuwas, Elson Hooi, Kenji Gorre, Rangelo Janga

Honduras vs Curaçao Prediction

Honduras, despite playing at home, may not have it easy if the stats of Curaçao from the previous game are taken into account. La Familia Azul had 58% of ball possession as opposed to 42% for Honduras. They realized 388 passes, with 82% passing accuracy compared to 293 (72% of accuracy) for Los Catrachos. However, it might be difficult for Curaçao to repeat that performance on the road on Monday. But the visitors impress again this week, Honduras could face barriers in their push to claim full points.

Honduras are expected to overcome the challenge of the visitors and seal a comfortable win ahead of their clash with Canada.

Prediction: Honduras 2-0 Curaçao

