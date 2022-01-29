Honduras vs El Salvador prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Honduras will welcome El Salvador to the Olímpico Metropolitano in their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture on Sunday. They are the bottom-placed and seventh-placed side in the CONCACAF standings respectively at the moment and the qualification run for either side for the finals later this year is as good as over.

The hosts are the only team in the ongoing campaign without a win in nine games so far, while El Salvador have also not fared much better, with just one win to their name.

Honduras suffered a 2-0 loss to Canada on Thursday while El Salvador resumed their qualifying campaign with a 1-0 loss to the USA on Thursday.

Concacaf @Concacaf

This is where everyone stands in the

-

Los juegos de hoy:

Today's games: ✅This is where everyone stands in the #CWCQ Final Round

Honduras vs El Salvador Head-to-Head

The two Central American neighbors have a long-standing rivalry, with the World Cup qualification games for the 1970 edition taking place during the so-called Football War.

In the 68 games played out between the two sides across all competitions, the hosts hold the upper hand, leading 36-14 in wins while 18 games have ended in a draw.

They last met in September at Estadio Cuscatlán, with the reverse fixture ending in a goalless draw.

Honduras form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-L

El Salvador form guide (all competitions): L-L-D-L-D

Honduras vs El Salvador Team News

Honduras

The hosts have no injuries or suspension concerns for the game and all 26 players called up for the qualifying fixtures trained normally after their game against Canada.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

El Salvador

The visiting side also report a clean bill of health for their trip to Honduras and should be able to field their strongest possible starting XI here.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Honduras vs El Salvador Predicted XI

Honduras Predicted XI (4-5-1): Luis Lopez (GK); Omar Elvir, Denil Maldonado, Maynor Figueroa, Diego Rodríguez; Brayan Moya, Kervin Arriaga, Alexander López, Bryan Acosta, Alberth Elis; Anthony Lozano

El Salvador Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Mario Gonzalez (GK); Bryan Tamacas, Eduardo Vigil, Roberto Carlos Dominguez, Eduardo José Vigil Acosta; Darwin Ceren, Christian Martinez, Jairo Mauricio Henriquez; Bryan Landaverde; Joaquin Rivas, Nelson Bonilla

Honduras vs El Salvador Prediction

Honduras have the worst defending record in the qualifying campaign, having conceded 17 goals while El Salvador have the worst attacking record in the campaign, having scored just four goals in nine games.

There hasn't been much positive to take home for either side in the qualifying campaign so far and it is expected that the game between these two old foes will likely end in a stalemate.

Prediction: Honduras 1-1 El Salvador.

