Honduras vs Grenada Prediction and Betting Tips | September 12, 2023 

Honduras welcome Grenada to the Estadio NacionalJose de la Paz Herrera Ucles for a CONCACAF Nations League fixture on Tuesday (September 12).

The hosts are coming off a 1-0 defeat at Jamaica in their opening game of the Nations League. Demerai Gray's 64th-minute strike was the difference between the two sides.

Grenada, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw against Suriname at home. A spectacular end to the game saw Saydrel Lewis break the deadlock for the Grenadans in the 85th minute before Mitchell te Vrede levelled matters just two minutes later.

The draw means Grenada come into this game on one point, level on points with three other teams in the group. Honduras, meanwhile, sit at the bottom of League A Group B on zero points.

Honduras vs Grenada Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed thrice, with Honduras winning all three times.

Their most recent meeting in July 2021 saw Honduras claim a comofrtable 4-0 victory in the 2021 Gold Cup group stage.

Ten of Grenada's last 11 games, including the last five, have had goals at both ends.

All three previous meetings between the two teams have produced at least four goals.

Honduras have won just one of their last seven games, losing four .

Grenada have lost just one of their last 10 games in regulation time.

Honduras have lost not a game with at least a three-goal handicap.

Honduras vs Grenada Prediction

Honduras continued their recent struggles for positive results in their defeat to Jamaica. Los Catrachos will be keen to respond immeidately. The hosts are the overwhelming favorites, boasting a 100% record against one of the lowest-ranked sides in the confederation.

Grenada, meanwhile, have poven to be a tough nut to crack in recent months and will fancy their chances of pushing Honduras all the way. The visitors are typically very exciting, with their games tending to be high-scoring affairs.

Expect Honduras to claim a comfortable win with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Honduras 3-1 Grenada

Honduras vs Grenada Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Honduras to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Honduras to score over 1.5 goals

Tip 5 - Handicap (0-1) - Honduras to win