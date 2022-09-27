Honduras vs Guatemala prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2022 

Honduras and Guatemala will square off in a friendly at the PNC Stadium on Tuesday (September 27).

The two teams are coming off three-goal defeats in their previous outing. Honduras were at the receiving end of a 3-0 loss to Argentina on Thursday. Lionel Messi's brace inspired the South American champions to the win, with Lautaro Martinez opening the scoring in the 16th minute.

Guatemala, meanwhile, also fell to a defeat against South American opposition. James Rodriguez kickstarted proceedings with a 40th-minute strike to guide Colombia to a 4-1 win. Luis Sinisterra, Rafael Borre and Yaser Aspirilla also found the net for the Colombians, while Oscar Santis scored a last-minute consolation strike for Guatemala.

Honduras vs Guatemala Head-to-Head

The two teams have clashed on 45 previous occasions. Honduras have been superior with 16 wins to Guatemala's 12, while 17 games have ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in November 2020, where Guatemala claimed a 2-1 victory in a friendly. Darwin Lom scored a brace to inspire the win, while Alexander Lopez scored a consolation strike from the penalty spot.

Honduras form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-L

Guatemala form guide (all competitions): L-W-D-W-L

Honduras vs Guatemala Team News

Honduras

Manager Diego Vazques called up 23 players to dispute the friendlies against Argentina and Guatemala. Marcelo Pereira has withdrawn from the squad due to injury.

Injured: Marcelo Pereira

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Guatemala

There are no known injury or suspension concerns for Los Chapines.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Honduras vs Guatemala Predicted XIs

Honduras (4-3-3): Luis Fernandez (GK); Omar Casco, Carlos Melendez, Denil Maldonado, Marcelo Santos; Hector Castellanos, Deybi Flores, Kervin Arriaga; Rigoberto Rivas, Romell Quioto, Andy Najar

Guatemala (4-2-3-1): Nicholas Godoy (GK); Jose Morales, Gerardo Gordillo, Jose Pinto, Stheven Robles; Rodrigo Saravia, Oscar Castellanos; Carlos Mejia, Alejandro Galindo, Andres Lezcano; Rubio Rubin

Honduras vs Guatemala Prediction

Honduras have not been at their best in recent months but enter the game as strong favourites against Guatemala. The two teams have almost identical records in recent games and are likely to go all out for the win.

However, Honduras have a better squad and should claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Honduras 2-1 Guatemala

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far