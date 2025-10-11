Honduras vs Haiti Prediction and Betting Tips | October 13th 2025

Honduras will face Haiti at the Estadio Nacional Chelato Uclés on Monday in the fourth game of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers - CONCACAF third round clash. The home side have had a mixed start to their qualification campaign, but remain firmly in contention to advance from Group C and secure their first World Cup appearance since 2014.
They played out a goalless draw with Costa Rica in their game on Thursday night and were the dominant side in possession, but failed to create enough clear-cut chances to get on the scoresheet, finishing the contest with just one shot on target.
Haiti have impressed in their qualification campaign so far and now occupy the driving seat in Group C midway through the qualifiers. They picked up a 3-0 win away at Nicaragua last time out, with goals from three different players, including all-time top scorer Duckens Nazon, who netted his 44th international strike in his 75th cap.
The visitors, who sit atop the group standings, are level on points (5) with their midweek opponents and will be looking to pull clear with a win on Monday.
Honduras vs Haiti Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Monday's game will mark the 20th meeting between the two teams. Honduras have won 13 of their previous matchups while Haiti have won five times.
- The two sides last faced off in the reverse meeting of Monday's fixture last month. The game ended goalless, marking the first-ever draw between the two nations.
- Haiti are the highest-scoring side in Group C so far with six goals in three matches.
- Honduras, meanwhile, have the best defensive record in the group, having kept clean sheets in all three of their games so far.
- The hosts are ranked 65th in the latest FIFA World Rankings, while the visitors are ranked 87th.
Honduras vs Haiti Prediction
Los Catrachos have won just one of their last four games across all competitions, although they have conceded just once in that period. They are undefeated in their last five games on home soil and will be looking forward to Monday's game.
Les Grenadiers' latest result ended a six-game winless streak and they will be looking to kick on from that next week. They have, however, struggled for results in this fixture historically and could lose here.
Prediction: Honduras 1-0 Haiti
Honduras vs Haiti Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Honduras to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Each of the hosts' last five matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last five matches)