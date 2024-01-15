Honduras vs Iceland Prediction and Betting Tips | January 17th 2024

Honduras are in action for the first time in 2024 when they take on Iceland in a friendly at the DRV PNK Stadium on Wednesday.

Age Hareide’s men kicked off the new year with a hard-fought victory over Guatemala on Sunday and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Honduras were left spitting feathers in their last outing as they were beaten on penalties by Mexico in the quarter-finals of the Nations League back in November.

Having picked up a 2-0 win in the first leg, Reinaldo Rueda’s side were outplayed by El Tri in the return leg as they fell to a 2-0 defeat in Mexico City before losing 4-2 on penalties.

Prior to that, Honduras were on a four-game unbeaten run, claiming three wins and one draw while scoring 10 goals and keeping four clean sheets.

Iceland, on the other hand, needed a second-half strike from IIsak Snaer Porvaldsson to secure a 1-0 victory over Guatemala on Sunday.

Hareide’s men were previously on a two-game losing run, suffering successive defeats against Slovakia and Portugal in their final two games of the 2024 European Championship qualifiers.

Iceland, who are currently 71st in the latest FIFA World Rankings, head into Wednesday’s game seeking to pick up back-to-back wins for the first time since beating Lithuania and Latvia in the Baltic Cup back in November 2022.

Honduras vs Iceland Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between Honduras and Iceland, who will both be looking to begin their rivalry on a positive note.

Iceland have lost three of their last four away matches, with Sunday’s victory over Guatemala being the exception.

Honduras are unbeaten in four of their last five matches across all competitions, claiming three wins and one draw since last September.

Iceland have won just one of their last five friendly matches while losing three and picking up one draw since September 2022.

Honduras vs Iceland Prediction

Iceland will head into the midweek tie looking to pick up where they left off on Sunday and secure successive victories.

However, both sides are evenly matched on paper and we predict they will cancel out each other’s efforts at the DRV PNK Stadium.

Prediction: Honduras 1-1 Iceland

Honduras vs Iceland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of Honduras’ last seven games)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been 11 or more corner kicks in four of Honduras’ last five outings)