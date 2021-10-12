Honduras vs Jamaica prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Honduras will host Jamaica at the Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Wednesday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 3-0 defeat away to Mexico on Sunday. Rogelio Funes and Hirving Lozano scored late second-half goals to complete the victory for El Tri.

Jamaica could not be separated in a goalless draw with Canada on home turf.

The results meant that both sides still occupy the bottom two spots in the table. Jamaica are currently last, with just two points accrued so far. Honduras are one point and one spot higher up.

Honduras vs Jamaica Head-to-Head

This will be the 26th meeting between the two sides and Honduras have the better record with 12 wins to their name.

Jamaica were victorious on eight occasions while five matches in the past ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in the group stage of the 2019 Gold Cup when Dever Orgill scored a first-half brace to help Jamaica secure a 3-2 victory.

Both sides are currently on a poor run of form and have each gone seven matches without a win.

Honduras form guide: L-D-L-D-D

Jamaica form guide: D-L-D-L-L

Honduras vs Jamaica Team News

Honduras

Team captain and Houston Dynamo defender Maynor Figueroa will miss the game through suspension for the red card he received against Mexico.

Injuries: None

Suspension: Maynor Figueroa

Jamaica

Alvas Powell suffered a hamstring injury in the dying minutes of the game against the USA and he has been ruled out.

Injury: Alvas Powell

Suspension: None

Honduras vs Jamaica Predicted XI

Honduras Predicted XI (5-4-1): Luis Lopez (GK); Andy Najar, Denil Maldonado, Kevin Alvarez, Diego Rodriguez, Marcelo Pereira; Brayan Moya, Kervin Arriaga, Deybi Flores, Alexander Lopez; Alberth Elis

Jamaica Predicted XI (4-4-2): Andre Blake (GK); Kemar Lawrence, Adrian Mariappa, Damion Lowe, Javain Brown; Junior Flemmings, Devon Williams, Je-Vaughn Watson, Bobby Decordova-Reid; Jamal Lowe, Andre Gray

Honduras vs Jamaica Prediction

There is little to choose from between the two sides and their World Cup qualification chances get slimmer with each passing game.

Their struggles for wins in recent months means confidence will be low in both camps and this could translate into a dour game of few chances. Although one side could secure a narrow win, we expect this to end in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Honduras 1-1 Jamaica

