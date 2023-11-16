Honduras vs Mexico Prediction and Betting Tips | November 17th 2023

Honduras will entertain Mexico at the Estadio Nacional Chelato Uclés in the first leg of the CONCACAF Nations League quarter-finals on Friday.

The hosts went unbeaten in their last three group-stage games in the Nations League after suffering a 1-0 loss to Jamaica in their campaign opener. In their previous outing, they registered a commanding 4-0 home win over Cuba last month.

Denil Maldonado and Anthony Lozano scored in the first 13 minutes of the game while Romell Quioto and Bryan Róchez scored in the first half. They have kept clean sheets in their last three games in the competition.

The visitors earned a direct place in the quarter-finals as the top-seeded team in the competition. Since winning the CONCACAF Gold Cup in July, they have played four friendlies, drawing three games in that period. In their previous outing, they held Germany to a 2-2 draw, with Uriel Antuna and Érick Sánchez finding the back of the net.

Honduras vs Mexico Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 46 times in all competitions and will meet for the first time in the Nations League. As expected, the visitors have dominated proceedings against the hosts with 28 wins. The hosts have got the better of their northern rivals eight times and 10 games have ended in draws.

The visitors have won four games in a row against the hosts, including a 4-0 win in their last meeting in the group stage of the CONCACAF Gold Cup in June.

Honduras have failed to score in 11 of their last 12 meetings against the visitors.

Mexico have suffered just two defeats in 2023, with one of them coming in the final of the 2022-23 Nations League.

Three of the last four meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

Honduras vs Mexico Prediction

Los Catrachos have kept clean sheets in four of their last five games and have lost just one of their last seven games in all competitions. They have won their last four home games, scoring 12 goals while conceding just twice.

They have struggled to get going in their recent meetings against the visitors, recording just one win in 12 games. They have failed to score in 11 of their last 12 meetings against the visitors, which is a cause for concern.

El Tri head into the match on a seven-game unbeaten run in all competitions, keeping four clean sheets in that period. They have scored at least twice in six of their last seven games in all competitions and are strong favorites.

While both teams have been in good touch recently, considering the visitors' dominance in the head-to-head record, we back Mexico to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Honduras 1-2 Mexico

Honduras vs Mexico Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Mexico to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Raúl Jiménez to score or assist any time - Yes