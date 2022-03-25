Honduras vs Mexico prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Honduras will go head-to-head with Mexico at the Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano in a FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier on Sunday.

The visitors, meanwhile, head into the game unbeaten in their last five outings and will look to keep their fine run going.

Honduras failed to end their winless run on Friday, as they could only salvage a 1-1 draw with Panama away from home.

They have now failed to win their last 15 games across competitions, losing 11 and claiming four draws since beating Panama 3-2 in the CONCACAF Gold Cup in July.

Honduras remain rooted to the bottom of the points table, having picking up just four points from 12 games.

Meanwhile, Mexico were held to an uneventful goalless draw by USA in their last outing. They have now avoided defeat in five games across competitions, claiming two wins and three draws.

With 22 points from 12 games, Mexico are third in the points table, level on points with USA but three behind table toppers Canada.

Honduras vs Mexico Head-to-Head

With 26 wins from their last 46 meetings, Mexico have dominated this fixture. Honduras have managed only eight wins, while ten games have ended all square.

Honduras Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-D.

Mexico Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-D-W-D.

Honduras vs Mexico Team News

Honduras

Honduras head into the game with a healthy 26-man squad after coming out unscathed against Panama.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Mexico

Unlike Honduras, Mexico head into Sunday’s game with a few suspension or injury concerns.

Injured: Andres Guardado, Rogelio Funes Mori, Julio Cesar Dominguez.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Honduras vs Mexico Predicted XIs

Honduras (4-4-2): Luis Lopez; Wesly Decas, Denil Maldonando, Marcelo Pereira, Marcelo Santos; Cristian Sacaza, Juan Delgado, Kervin Arriaga, Kevin Lopez; Romell Quioto, Bryan Acosta.

Mexico (4-3-3): Guillermo Ochoa; Jorge Sanchez, Nestor Araujo, Cesar Montes, Gerardo Arteaga; Jesus Gallardo, Edson Alvarez, Hector Herrera; Raul Jimenez, Hirving Lozano, Jesus Corona.

Honduras vs Mexico Prediction

Mexico will fancy their chances against an out-of-sorts Honduras side that have not won in 15 games. Considering the gulf in class and quality between the two teams and their contrasting forms, Mexico should claim all three points.

Prediction: Honduras 0-3 Mexico.

