Honduras vs Nicaragua Prediction and Betting Tips | September 9th 2025 

Honduras and Nicaragua will battle for three points in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday (September 9th). The game will be played at Estadio Nacional Jose de la Paz Herrera.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a goalless draw away to Haiti, also in the qualifiers last Friday.

Nicaragua, meanwhile, also shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to Costa Rica. They were reduced to 10 men when Jason Coronel was sent off in the 54th minute and their visitors made them pay, taking the lead through Alexis Gamboa on the hour mark. Byron Bonilla drew La Azul y Blanco level with nine minutes left in regulation time.

The respective stalemates left all four nations in Group C on one point apiece.

Honduras vs Nicaragua Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Honduras have 18 wins from 21 head-to-head games. Nicaragua were victorious just once while two games ended in a stalemate.

One of those stalemates came in their most recent clash in October 2020 when they shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw in a friendly.

Four of the last six head-to-head games have produced fewer than three goals.

Four of Honduras' last six games have produced fewer than three goals.

Four of Nicaragua's last five games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Nicaragua have won just one of their last six games, losing three games in this run.

Honduras form guide: D-L-D-W-W; Nicaragua form guide: D-L-W-D-L.

Honduras vs Nicaragua Prediction

Honduras climbed nine places to 66th place in the latest FIFA World Rankings. Only one side will advance automatically to the World Cup from this group and La H will aim to battle it out for first place in the group alongside Costa Rica. Four of their last six games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Nicaragua climbed three places to 130th spot in the last world rankings. Five of their last six games have produced fewer than three goals. Furthermore, Los Pinoleros have never made an appearance at the World Cup.

We are backing the home side to claim a routine victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Honduras 2-0 Nicaragua

Honduras vs Nicaragua Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Honduras to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

