Honduras vs Panama prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers 

Honduras and Panama will battle for three points in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Friday.

Both sides will be looking to return to winning ways following their respective losses last month. The hosts fell to a 2-0 defeat to Jamaica on home turf, with Kemar Roofe and Oniel Fisher scoring in either half.

Panama fell to a 4-1 thrashing away to Canada. Jonathan David and Alphonso Davies both got in on the act with second-half strikes.

The defeat left Los Canaleros in the playoff spot on eight points while Honduras occupy bottom position and have just three points to their name.

Honduras vs Panama Head-to-Head

This will be the 50th meeting between the two sides and Honduras have a better record with 26 wins to their name.

Panama were victorious on 12 occasions while 11 matches in the past have ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in July in a Group D fixture at the Gold Cup. Romell Quioto scored a brace to inspire Honduras to a 3-2 victory.

That incidentally happened to be Los Catrachos' last victory and they are currently on a run of eight games without a win. Panama have won two of their last five matches in all competitions.

Honduras form guide: L-L-D-L-D

Panama form guide: L-W-L-D-W

Honduras vs Panama Team News

Honduras

Andy Najar withdrew from the 26-man Honduran squad for the upcoming qualifiers against Panama and Costa Rica due to injury.

Injury: Andy Najar

Suspension: None

Panama

There are no known injuries or suspension worries for Panama.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Honduras vs Panama Predicted XI

Honduras Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Luis Lopez (GK); Denil Maldonado, Maynor Figueroa, Kevin Alvarez, Marcelo Pereira; Kervin Arriaga, Deybi Flores; Brayan Moya, Alexander Lopez, Alberth Elis; Romell Quioto

Panama Predicted XI (4-4-2): Luis Mejía (GK); Eric Davis, Azmahar Ariano, Fidel Escobar, Michael Amir Murillo; Armando Cooper, Christian Martinez; Anibal Godoy, Gabriel Torres, Cecilio Waterman; Rolando Blackburn

Honduras vs Panama Prediction

Panama have a light grip on the playoff spot and there is also the possibility of finishing in the top three spots. For this to happen, they will need to secure the maximum points away to Honduras.

The hosts have been out-of-sorts throughout the qualifiers and do not look likely to pose much of a threat. We are backing the visitors to narrowly edge a cagey encounter.

Prediction: Honduras 0-1 Panama

