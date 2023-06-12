Honduras vs Venezuela Prediction and Betting Tips | June 15th 2023 

Honduras will face Venezuela at Audi Field on Thursday in a friendly clash between the two nations.

Los Catrachos had mixed results in their CONCACAF Nations League campaign last year, ultimately finishing second in their group with six points from an obtainable 12. They were beaten 4-1 by Canada in their most recent outing and were already three goals down before Jorge Benguche came off the bench to score a consolation strike.

Honduras kick off their Gold Cup campaign later this month and will be looking to gather momentum for the tournament from their upcoming friendlies this week.

Venezuela endured an abysmal World Cup qualifying campaign, finishing rock bottom in the table with just 10 points from 18 games. They have, however, seen improved results of late, most recently playing out a 1-1 draw against Uzbekistan in a friendly clash back in March.

After Thursday's game, La Vinotinto will face Guatemala in another friendly as they continue their preparations for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualification campaign.

Honduras vs Venezuela Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 12 meetings between the two teams. Honduras have won four of those games while Venezuela have won six times. The other two matchups have ended in draws.

Honduras picked up a 3-0 victory in the last meeting between the two teams, ending a run of back-to-back defeats in this fixture.

Venezuela are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

La Vinotinto have scored at least one goal in all but one of their last eight games.

Los Catrachos were ranked 80th in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 25 places behind their midweek opponents.

Honduras vs Venezuela Prediction

Honduras have alternated wins and losses over their last eight outings and will now be targeting a consistent run of results ahead of the Gold Cup. They have won just three of their last 15 games on foreign grounds and could struggle here.

Venezuela, meanwhile, are on a five-game unbeaten streak and have lost just one of their last eight matches. They are in much better form than their midweek opponents and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Honduras 1-2 Venezuela

Honduras vs Venezuela Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Venezuela

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two sides have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in three of their last four matchups)

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes