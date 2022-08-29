"Honestly..." - Jamie Carragher blasts 25-year-old Tottenham star for second-half moment against Nottingham Forest 

Jamie Carragher was unimpressed with the antics of Tottenham Hotspur striker Richarlison during their 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

A Harry Kane double was enough to see off the newly-promoted outfit and move Spurs back up to third place. But much of the attention after the game was focused on Richarlison, who came on midway through the second half to help see out the game.

The former Everton man set up Kane's second goal with a superb cross to seal the three points and then tried a bit of showboating. The Brazil international was in Forest's defensive third and attempted some keepy-uppies to kill time, much to the delight of the Tottenham fans.

Forest forward Brennan Johnson, however, was unimpressed with the forward's antics as he booted him in the back of the leg to earn himself a yellow card. Richarlison then tried to carry on until Spurs lost the ball and found himself on the floor attending to his injury.

Carragher, who was on commentary for Sky Sports, was clearly unimpressed with the showboating and time-wasting tactics. The Liverpool legend proclaimed (as per The Boot Room):

“Honestly I’m not saying anything. I’m not getting in trouble with Tottenham fans and Everton fans over him. It looked like he had been caught initially between his legs and that can be painful. But it was so long until he went down. What am I going to do with him?”

Jamie Carragher continues apparent feud with Tottenham forward Richarlison

This was not the first time Carragher has aimed a dig at the versatile forward, as he made his feelings known about him during Richarlison's time at Everton.

During the Merseyside derby last season, the former Liverpool defender was unimpressed with how easily Richarlison went down. He told Sky Sports (per The Boot Room):

“Honestly, get up, every week I watch him play like that! Get up, carry on. He’s been down three times already, [there’s] nothing wrong with him.”

The striker clearly didn't appreciate the former England international's comments, as he replied on Twitter by stating:

"wash your mouth before you talk about me and everton and I don't respect you."

Richarlison's goals towards the end of last season helped Everton survive in the Premier League. His excellent form helped earn him a move to Tottenham this summer. He faces an uphill task to dislodge the incredible front three of Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski.

The Lilywhites will next face West Ham United away on August 31.

