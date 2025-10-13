Hong Kong vs Bangladesh Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th October 2025 

Hong Kong prevailed 4-3 in a seven-goal thriller against Bangladesh last Thursday in Dhaka, in a game that saw both teams score in stoppage-time.

Hamza Choudhury fired the Bengal Tigers in front after 13 minutes but Everton Camargo restored parity for Hong Kong in the added minutes of the first half. Raphael Merkies netted twice after the break to put the Dragons 3-1 up.

Refusing to give up, Bangladesh pulled one back through Shekh Morsalin in the 84th minute before Shamit Shome made it 3-3 in the ninth minute of added time, sending the home fans into a frenzy.

It seemed like the hosts had snatched a point from the jaws of a defeat, but there was one final twist to come as Merkies scored a fourth for Hong Kong two minutes later to round off his hat-trick and win the game for the visitors.

With seven points in the bag, Hong Kong are currently leading the race for AFC Asian Cup qualification from Group C and another victory would bolster their chances further.

Ranked 146th in the world, Ashley Westwood's side are aiming for a fifth appearance in the Asian Cup and a second in a row.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, are at the bottom of the table with just a point and no wins to show yet. Their campaign had begun with a goalless draw to India before a 2-1 loss to Singapore, followed by the 4-3 defeat to Hong Kong last week.

Having made their Asian Cup debut in 1980, the Bengal Tigers have been dreaming of a second appearance ever since but have fallen short each time. Their ongoing qualification campaign is headed for another disappointment.

Hong Kong vs Bangladesh Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been five clashes between the sides before, with Hong Kong going unbeaten in all of them, winning thrice

There's been only one instance where the Dragons failed to score against Bangladesh: 0-0 draw in November 2006 in an Asian Cup qualifier

In five games this year (excluding the Hybrid friendlies), Bangladesh have won just once: a 2-0 win vs Bhutan in a March friendly

After four losses in a row in all competitions, Hong Kong have won their next two games: 8-0 vs Fiji (King's Cup) and 4-3 vs Bangladesh (Asian Cup qualifier)

Hong Kong are ranked 146th in the world; Bangladesh are on 184

Hong Kong vs Bangladesh Prediction

The Dragons demonstrated their frightening attacking capabilities in the reverse fixture and will be keen to exert their dominance once again. Bangladesh will be looking to beef up their backline away from home, but we are expecting the home side to prevail narrowly once again.

Prediction: Hong Kong 2-1 Bangladesh

Hong Kong vs Bangladesh Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Hong Kong

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

