Hong Kong vs Bhutan Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th October 2023

Hong Kong host Bhutan at the Hong Kong Stadium in So Kon Po on Thursday, as the sides meet in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The winner of this two-legged tie of the first round will advance to the group stage phase of the second round, where Iran, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan are waiting for them in Group E.

Hong Kong are coming off the back of a stunning 10-0 demolition job of Brunei in a friendly last month as seven of their players were on target in a goal-crazy evening at home.

With the 2023 Asia Cup tournament also coming up in January next year, the Dragons will be eager to build some momentum by winning their qualifying games.

Bhutan, ranked 184 in the world, have historically been a small team. In fact, the side have never qualified for the Asia Cup before, let alone the FIFA World Cup.

Now in 2023, the Dragon Boys have won just once in six games, although it came in their most recent outing when Macau were beaten 1-0 in a friendly game in September.

Hong Kong vs Bhutan Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Hong Kong have beaten Bhutan in both of their previous meetings, and coincidentally, both came in the first round of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers too.

Hong Kong won the first leg 7-0 at home on 11 June 2015, before a 1-0 victory away, two days later.

Bhutan have won just one in six games this year, but it came in their latest outing: a 1-0 win over Macau on 6 September 2023.

Hong Kong have also won just once in six games in 2023, and that was a 10-0 thrashing of Brunei last month in a friendly.

Hong Kong's Everton has scored three goals in his last two games for the side.

Hong Kong vs Bhutan Prediction

Hong Kong have may have beaten Bhutan in both their previous games, but their current form isn't the best. But luckily for them, the Dragon Boys haven't played too well this year either.

We expect this encounter to end in a draw, with all to play for in the return leg.

Prediction: Hong Kong 1-1 Bhutan

Hong Kong vs Bhutan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Hong Kong

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes