Hong Kong vs Iran Prediction and Betting Tips | June 6th 2024

Hong Kong and Iran go head-to-head at the of Hong Kong Stadium in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Thursday. While Iran will be looking to pull three points clear at the top of Group E, the home side will be looking to secure their first win and rise from the bottom of the standings.

Hong Kong failed to get their World Cup qualifying campaign up and running last time out as they suffered a 3-0 defeat against Uzbekistan at the Bunyodkor Stadium.

Jorn Andersen’s men have failed to win eight straight competitive matches, losing seven and claiming one draw since a 4-0 victory over Bhutan in October 2023.

With just one point from their opening four matches, Hong Kong are currently rooted to the bottom of Group E, level on points with third-placed Turkmenistan.

Iran, on the other hand, continued their fine run of results in the qualifiers as they picked up a 1-0 victory over Turkmenistan last time out.

Amir Ghalenoei’s men have won all but one of their four matches in Group E, with a thrilling 2-2 draw away to Uzbekistan in November being the exception.

With 10 points from four matches, Iran currently sit at the top of Group E, only above second-placed Uzbekistan on goal difference.

Hong Kong vs Iran Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Iran have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture, claiming eight wins from the last nine meetings between the sides.

Hong Kong have managed just one win in that time, which came in July 1994, when they beat Ghalenoei’s men 1-0 on home soil.

Iran have kept six clean sheets in their last seven games against Hong Kong while scoring 17 goals and conceding just once since June 1977.

Hong Kong have lost all but one of their last nine games across all competitions, with a 2-0 friendly victory over Guangdong Province Selection on January 31 being the exception.

Iran are unbeaten in seven of their last eight competitive matches, claiming six wins and one draw since November 2023.

Hong Kong vs Iran Prediction

Hong Kong have endured a disappointing qualifying campaign so far and are in for another tough 90 minutes against a significantly superior Iran side. We predict a one-sided affair at the Hong Kong Stadium, backing Ghalenoei’s men to come away with all three points and extending their dominance in this fixture.

Prediction: Hong Kong 0-3 Iran

Hong Kong vs Iran Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Iran to win

Tip 2: First-half winners - Iran (The visitors have led at half time in seven of their last nine matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in Hong Kong’s last 10 games)