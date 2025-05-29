Hong Kong vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th May 2025

Manchester United will wind up their post-season Asian tour with a friendly against the Hong Kong national team on Friday. After suffering a 1-0 loss to ASEAN All-Stars in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, Ruben Amorim's men will be looking to head into their summer break without more salt rubbed into their wounds.
It looks like the impending arrival of Matheus Cunha might be the only positive thing that could happen to Manchester United in a thoroughly upsetting final month of their 2024-25 campaign.
The Wolverhampton Wanderers forward has been given the greenlight by the club to undergo a medical ahead of his big-money move to Manchester United. Cunha has the explosiveness and the clinical touch to put a few things right for United in the final third.
It has been a brutal season for Ruben Amorim's men. They finished a lowly 15th in the league table. But despite their awful form in the top-flight, there was an unlikely chance to salvage this embarrassment of a season they have had.
Despite plunging to new lows in the Premier League, United could have seized a Champions League spot by winning the Europa League final. But in keeping with their character this term, the Red Devils made a mess of it and buoyed Tottenham Hotspur to silverware, as unlikely an event in itself as any.
United's Friday opponents Hong Kong will pose a more formidable threat than the ASEAN All-Stars lineup that beat them on Wednesday. They are not an assorted collection of players and have plenty of experience playing alongside each other on the international circuit.
Hong Kong have been in great form, with a goalless stalemate in their latest outing against Singapore in the Asian Cup qualifiers snapping a seven-game winning run across all competitions.
Hong Kong vs Manchester United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Manchester United won the last game of the Premier League season against Aston Villa (2-0) but lost their first post-season friendly against ASEAN All-Stars on Wednesday. They have not won two games in a row since mid March.
- Hong Kong are managed by Ashley Westwood, a Manchester United academy graduate.
- Hong Kong are ranked 153rd in the world by FIFA.
- The 2024-25 league campaign will go down as Manchester United's worst in Premier League history. They finished with 42 points in 38 matches, 16 fewer than their second-worst points return of 58 which came in the 2021-22 season
Hong Kong vs Manchester United Prediction
Under normal circumstances, this shouldn't be a question. But given how distraught the United camp is likely to be and with nothing to play for but pride, there is no telling which way this one is going to go.
Hopefully, Amorim's men will want to sign off on this utterly forgettable season on a high and not incur more insult to injury.
Prediction: Hong Kong 1-2 Manchester United
Hong Kong vs Manchester United Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Manchester United to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes